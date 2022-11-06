Giannis Antetokoumpo Reveals The Hilarious Reason Why He Can't Shoot

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is pretty good at basketball. Over the past 9 years, the Greek Freak has ascended to become one of the NBA's top players. This season, he's up to his same old tricks, putting up a ridiculous 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game on 55.3% shooting.

If there's one thing that Giannis is below average in, it's his range from deep. As a 28% career three-point shooter, Antetokounmpo isn't really known as a knock-down sniper -- and that's perfectly okay.

In fact, in a viral video posted by Giannis on Saturday, he jokes about his struggles from deep in a way that only Giannis can do.

"I cannot have everything in life. Cannot have everything. Cannot be handsome, beautiful kids, a beautiful wife, a great family, great teammates, great coaching staff, handsome. Athletic. I cannot have everything in life. I cannot make threes, too! God had to keep me humble. God said, basically, 'you cannot make threes.' Can't shoot. Stay humble, my guy! Dominating the paint, rebounds, dunking on people, eurostep... I had to stay humble somehow.

Giannis is right, of course, when it comes to shooting. He's no Steph Curry from behind the line. But as we have all seen this season (and in the seasons before), Giannis doesn't need to be a knockdown shooter to be great.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Early MVP Frontrunner As He Leads Bucks To Red Hot Start

In a season full of underachieving squads, the Bucks are probably the only team that has been playing like champions, and they are doing it all without their second-best player, Khris Middleton.

And now that Giannis has some extra motivation to capture another title, there's nothing stopping him from having his best season yet.

“There’s something to desperation (before your first championship) but I haven’t lost it," said Giannis on his drive to win. "I’m blessed to be in this spot and I’m not going to take it for granted. I want to win a championship. I kind of got jealous of seeing Golden State’s parade, seeing them in the parade and the ESPYs. You know that feeling now. You know what is getting stripped away from you."

As the Warriors struggle to get a handle on their problems, Giannis and the Bucks are cruising through this early schedule, waiting to meet a team that gives them a real challenge.

Right now, in the NBA, it's Giannis' world, and we're all just living in it.

