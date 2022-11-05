Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

Credit: David Reginek/USA Today Sports

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.

Ime Udoka picked up a year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics for engaging in inappropriate workplace relationships. The full story never really came out, but it led to Matt Barnes suggesting Udoka would never coach in the league again. Well, that seems like it might not be the case just a month and some later, with Udoka heavily linked to becoming the new Head Coach of the Brooklyn Nets after Steve Nash was fired.

This has brought his name and what he did back into mainstream media discussions. And Jalen Rose recently suggested that the name of the woman involved with Udoka should also be released.

"And by the way, to piggyback off of Stephen A.'s point about what Ime did, maybe I'm missing something in relation to the law, but why we don't know her name? It's not like she's a minor, we should know her name as well. But with that being said, I respectfully disagree with the legend Michael Wilbon and here's why. I feel like he deserves the opportunity to work again."

While these comments may not have seemed out of the line, in the beginning, there was some backlash and Rose got ahead of it by apologizing very quickly after.

Jalen Rose Apologized For Asking The Name Of The Woman Involved With Ime Udoka To Be Released To The Public

Considering that Udoka's relationship with the employee was bad enough to warrant a massive suspension, it might be best for media members to speak about it carefully. And Rose had to walk back his comments, explaining that he understood why what he was asking for is wrong.

"I'm Jalen Rose and I'd like to apologize for a comment I made earlier on NBA Countdown. I questioned why a woman's name who had an alleged affair with Celtics' Head. Coach Ime Udoka was not made public. After an internal investigation, and it was revealed that she was a subordinate to the Head Coach, I now understand fully why her name should not be released to the public."

Just the speculation surrounding Udoka led to a lot of Celtics' female employees getting harassed, so that shows the name cannot be revealed. It's impressive that Rose recognized that and corrected himself immediately, and the topic of Udoka continues to remain a mystery.

