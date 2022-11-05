Skip to main content

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines. 

Ime Udoka picked up a year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics for engaging in inappropriate workplace relationships. The full story never really came out, but it led to Matt Barnes suggesting Udoka would never coach in the league again. Well, that seems like it might not be the case just a month and some later, with Udoka heavily linked to becoming the new Head Coach of the Brooklyn Nets after Steve Nash was fired. 

This has brought his name and what he did back into mainstream media discussions. And Jalen Rose recently suggested that the name of the woman involved with Udoka should also be released. 

"And by the way, to piggyback off of Stephen A.'s point about what Ime did, maybe I'm missing something in relation to the law, but why we don't know her name? It's not like she's a minor, we should know her name as well. But with that being said, I respectfully disagree with the legend Michael Wilbon and here's why. I feel like he deserves the opportunity to work again."

While these comments may not have seemed out of the line, in the beginning, there was some backlash and Rose got ahead of it by apologizing very quickly after. 

Jalen Rose Apologized For Asking The Name Of The Woman Involved With Ime Udoka To Be Released To The Public

Considering that Udoka's relationship with the employee was bad enough to warrant a massive suspension, it might be best for media members to speak about it carefully. And Rose had to walk back his comments, explaining that he understood why what he was asking for is wrong. 

"I'm Jalen Rose and I'd like to apologize for a comment I made earlier on NBA Countdown. I questioned why a woman's name who had an alleged affair with Celtics' Head. Coach Ime Udoka was not made public. After an internal investigation, and it was revealed that she was a subordinate to the Head Coach, I now understand fully why her name should not be released to the public."

Just the speculation surrounding Udoka led to a lot of Celtics' female employees getting harassed, so that shows the name cannot be revealed. It's impressive that Rose recognized that and corrected himself immediately, and the topic of Udoka continues to remain a mystery. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
NBA Media

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwight Howard Gets Real On Ruining The NBA Finals Matchup Between LeBron James And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Gets Real On Ruining The NBA Finals Matchup Between LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Trolls Daniel Gafford After Mercilessly Breaking His Ankles
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Trolls Daniel Gafford After Mercilessly Breaking His Ankles

By Orlando Silva
Young NBA Fan Who Beat Cancer Wholesomely Let Nikola Vucevic Know After Bulls Star Gave Him His Jersey 2 Years Ago
NBA Media

Young NBA Fan Who Beat Cancer Wholesomely Let Nikola Vucevic Know After Bulls Star Gave Him His Jersey 2 Years Ago

By Aaron Abhishek
Watch: Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans During The Game Against The Jazz
NBA Media

Watch: Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans During The Game Against The Jazz

By Gautam Varier
NBA Insider Reveals Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard's Injury Is Worse Than Expected
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard's Injury Is Worse Than Expected

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018

By Divij Kulkarni
“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive
NBA Media

“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy
NBA Media

LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson Career Comparison: The GOAT Against The Best Point Guard In NBA History
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson Career Comparison: The GOAT Against The Best Point Guard In NBA History

By Nick Mac
NBA Champions With The Worst Regular Season Records
NBA

NBA Champions With The Worst Regular Season Records

By Kyle Daubs
LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry Career Highs Comparisons
NBA

LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry Career Highs Comparisons

By Eddie Bitar