Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine isn't really on full throttle. He's yet to hit his straps to 100% after undergoing surgery in his left knee during the offseason.

LaVine admitted as much after the team's 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday, which was the fourth straight game. While this comes across as good news, his honest truth about his health does serve as a bit of a dampener to some.

It was a rather rusty outing for the Bulls' cornerstone as he registered 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. His 6-of-13 shooting was erratic and his trademark jump was a notable absentee.

Speaking to the media after the game, LaVine shed light on his recovery and the way back to the hardwood after the surgery and confessed that he wasn't ready to go maximum effort.

According to NBC Chicago's K.C. Johnson, the guard-forward said he was still "not all the way back yet."

Zach LaVine, on if he feels he has his same lift and explosion on drives yet: "Obviously, I’m not all the way back yet. I feel that. I’m not going to lie. But it’s coming. I’m not scared or anything like that. It’s seven games in. I feel fine."

LaVine will be one of the players required to share the load with DeMar DeRozan in the absence of Lonzo Ball. His health will be crucial should the Bulls, currently, 5-5, will look to consolidate and make the postseason.

Zach LaVine Prioritises Longevity, Throws In The Example Of Michael Jordan

While speaking about his update after being on the mend in the offseason, Zach LaVine has looked at longevity as one of the key factors to focus on as he gears up for a grueling regular season, and a uber-competitive playoff run.

In a bid to make his intentions better clear, he took the example of former Bulls legend Michael Jordan when he came out of his retirement and returned to the NBA. According to Yahoo, the 27-year-old said:

“Sometimes I might stop and pop and make some different little jump shots or floaters. MJ (Michael Jordan) was better when he came back off of baseball, but he didn’t dunk as much. Maybe I don’t need to keep the wear and tear. It’s about longevity too.”

It goes without saying that Chicago will need LaVine to be a constant presence in the hardwood. The Bulls have won five games and have lost just as many. Up next, they play the Toronto Raptors twice and then lock horns with the New Orleans Pelicans, and their star guard will hope to have progressed to better recovery by then.