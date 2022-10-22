Skip to main content

Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History: Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan

Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History- Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan

From 1994 to 2007, former guard Jalen Rose enjoyed a great career in the NBA. While he was never considered a star back in his day, Rose was always an important rotation player for his team and he crossed paths with many of the game's all-time greatest players.

So when the 49-year-old stepped up and revealed the toughest players he has ever had to guard, it's no surprise that a lot of people listened.

Starting with Glenn Robinson, he explained them all one by one.

"Number five: Glenn Robinson. Balled at Purdue, crazy post-game, crazy mid-range could turn over both shoulders. The number one overall pick in the '94 Draft. Grant Hill. When he got drafted by the Pistons, he made all-pro 7 straight seasons. Number three: T-Mac. I know he was 6'9", but this pogo stick may have been closer to 7-feet  without everybody realizing it."

The biggest surprise was Kobe Bryant. Considering the time that Bryant famously dropped 81 on Rose's head, one would imagine he would have to be at the top of the list. Instead, Rose had him second, right behind Michael Jordan.

"Number two: the Black Mamba, Kobe Bean Bryant. Number one: MJ. He's the toughest I've ever had to guard."

Jalen Rose's True Feelings On Michael Jordan

As you can see, Jalen got to play against some pretty steep competition during his career, and plenty of them gave him trouble on the offensive end. Regarding Jordan, specifically, it's no secret that Rose thinks very highly of the 6x Champion.

"When you talk about the best players of all time, you ultimately start talking about who's the GOAT. And when you talk about GOAT, the first word is 'Greatest.' That means achieved more than somebody else. And if we're comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron, for example, Michael Jordan got ten scoring titles LeBron has one. Michael Jordan has been Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA, LeBron hasn't. Michael Jordan has two separate three-peats, LeBron doesn't have one three-peat. And so, like, you don't necessarily even need to watch them play to acknowledge that what Michael Jordan achieved just solely on the court is greater." (h/t SportsKeeda).

Obviously, Jalen's list was entirely subjective but it does paint a good picture of which players were dominating the NBA landscape at the time. 

Unsurprisingly, when it comes to star power in the 90s and 2000s, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were at the top of the food chain and everybody knew it.

YOU MAY LIKE

Adam Silver
NBA Media

Adam Silver Says The NBA Has Thought About Sending Teams To The G League As A Punishment For Tanking: "Even If You Took Two Teams Up From The G League, They Wouldn’t Be Equipped To Compete In The NBA.”

By Nico Martinez
Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History- Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History: Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan

By Nico Martinez
Pascal Siakam`
NBA Media

Pascal Siakam Creates One Of The Most Unique Record In Raptors History

By Nico Martinez
Adam Silver
NBA Media

Adam Silver Could Reportedly Begin Process To Combat NBA Tanking Issue: "We Put Teams On Notice..."

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets Confronted By A Fan, Lakers Star Responds Back And The Fan Takes A U-Turn ''Westbrook You Suck A**"

By Nico Martinez
Jaylen Brown Warns Teammates About Celtics Having A Target On Their Back: "Teams Are Going To Get Their Best Punch Every Single Night, So We Can’t Be Surprised."
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Warns Teammates About Celtics Having A Target On Their Back: "Teams Are Going To Get Their Best Punch Every Single Night, So We Can’t Be Surprised."

By Orlando Silva
pat pg13
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Trolls Paul George On Social Media, Accuses PG Of Punching Him In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Juan Toscano Anderson Shows Support To Russell Westbrook By Wearing His Jersey Post-Practice
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Shows Support To Russell Westbrook By Wearing His Jersey Post-Practice

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson On How Dangerous The Cavaliers Were For The Warriors In The Finals: "That Was A Nasty Big 3, Man. They All Brought The Best Out Of Each Other."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson On How Dangerous The Cavaliers Were For The Warriors In The Finals: "That Was A Nasty Big 3, Man. They All Brought The Best Out Of Each Other."

By Orlando Silva
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Has 0 Assists In Two Games This Season, Is He The Most Selfish Player On The Los Angeles Lakers?

By Orlando Silva
Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call
NBA Media

Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call

By Aaron Abhishek
clarkson lakers
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
NBA Media

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

By Aaron Abhishek