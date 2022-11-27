Skip to main content

Jason Kidd Highlights Key Shooting Problem For The Dallas Mavericks After Losing To The Raptors

Jason Kidd was not a happy man after the Dallas Mavericks were edged out 105-100 by the Toronto Raptors.

The loss now puts them at 9-9, and just with their head at the .500 mark, and while Luka Doncic had another consistent evening with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists, the rest of the side was erratic with their shooting — a factor that the head coach highlighted.

Per Bally Sports Southwest, Kidd outlined that his troops did everything right, except shoot, and that was one of the reasons for their loss.

"We're able to get to the paint, we're able to get to the rim and finish, we're just not shooting the ball straight." Jason Kidd after tonight's game.

The Mavericks were beaten primarily from the three-point line. The Raptors were 30.8% from beyond the arc, pipping Kidd's unit (28.2%)

Dallas Mavericks Tumble To 11th Place After Loss To The Toronto Raptors

With the loss to the Raptors, the Mavericks slipped a couple of rungs, going from ninth to 11th. The defeat also marks three games in a row that the side hasn't been able to close out.

More than the losses, what has been a cause of concern for the head coach is Doncic's usage rate, which he expressed earlier this month.

The absence of a second superstar in the team may just alleviate some of the pains the outfit is dealing with, and the Mavericks will ideally prefer a sharpshooter who can bolster their offense.

Asked Jason Kidd about Luka's insane usage rate to start the season. It's a concern. "People will say he's 23," Kidd said. "But, he's human." At this rate, Kidd said, Dončić may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas.

The Mavericks and Kidd will need a healthy Doncic who is averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. Additionally, they can benefit greatly from another shooter who can take the load off the Slovenian.

The struggling team has two tough assignments coming up as they lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors — teams that shoot well from downtown.

