Skip to main content

Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"

Just a few years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were at the peak of their basketball experience, winning their 17th championship during a season mired with chaos and mayhem.

Back then, Anthony Davis looked like one of the best players in basketball and the future of a franchise that was riding the coattails of an almost 40-year-old LeBron James.

Now, the Lakers are on track to be one of the league's worst teams and Davis has done little to change that.

NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Should Trade Everyone And Start Over Completely

The Lakers are 0-3 so far, there is still time for L.A. to turn things around, but there is a sense that they might be better off blowing it up instead. On SiriusXM NBA Radio, Jay Williams (former player turned analyst) got real on the Lakers and explained why it may be time to trade everyone and start from scratch.

"I pulled up articles back in 2019, do you know what some of these articles said when Anthony Davis got traded to the Lakers? 'This is the bets trade the Lakers have made in the history of the organization.' Now that's putting you in the same category as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Pau Gasol. I remember thinking to myself back in 2019, 'damn this is incredible. When LeBron ages out, AD's gonna be that dude that's gonna carry the torch for them. And people were saying top five player in the league. When's the last time that we have mentioned the name Anthony Davis in the MVP conversation?... So I'm looking at this whole organization saying I'm sorry, it you're talking about maintaining the franchise's success, if we really wanna be cold-hearted about this, everybody should be on the table. What can I get for LeBron James? What can I get for Anthony Davis? What can I get for Russell Westbrook? We're thinking about the future..."

On paper, it sounds pretty crazy for a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis to just give up like that. But what else have they got to lose? If the Lakers traded Davis, Westbrook, and all their other tradeable assets right now, would they really be that much worse?

It's certainly the last-case scenario for the Lakers, but one that can't be completely off the table for them. As the season rolls on, every game the Lakers lose will be another step closer towards a total and complete rebuild.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"
NBA Media

Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says the Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2019 And 2020: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Dais."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Says Ja Morant Will Be The Face Of The NBA
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says Ja Morant Will Be The Face Of The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Angry At Darvin Ham After He Refuses To Take Russell Westbrook Off The Starting Lineup: "He Gone Mess Around And Get Fired."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"

By Nico Martinez
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
NBA Media

Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."

By Orlando Silva
The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook
NBA

The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook

By Kyle Daubs
LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert Likes A Tweet Calling Him The 'Worst Trade In NBA History'
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Likes A Tweet Calling Him The 'Worst Trade In NBA History'

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Protect LeBron James After Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused Him Of Cheating On His Wife Savannah
NBA Media

NBA Fans Protect LeBron James After Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused Him Of Cheating On His Wife Savannah

By Orlando Silva
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard, Who Is In Red Hot Form, Sends A Strong Message After 4-0 Start

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Grizzlies Fan Goes Viral After Trying To Recruit Kevin Durant To Memphis

By Nico Martinez
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
NBA Media

Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Anthony Davis For Going M.I.A. In Three Straight Losses: "We Need To Be Talking Less About Russell Westbrook And More About Anthony Davis.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Anthony Davis For Going M.I.A. In Three Straight Losses: "We Need To Be Talking Less About Russell Westbrook And More About Anthony Davis.”

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Flames Karl-Anthony Towns For Comments On Anthony Edwards: "It's Unacceptable..."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Flames Karl-Anthony Towns For Comments On Anthony Edwards: "It's Unacceptable..."

By Nico Martinez