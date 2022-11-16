Skip to main content

Jay Williams Thinks That The Warriors Made The Right Choice Sending James Wiseman To G-League

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team

James Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. While he was a top-3 selection, he has not been able to blossom into a star unlike draftmates LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. It is definitely still too early to call him a bust, however, and there is still a chance that James Wiseman will become a productive player in the future.

Recently, it was reported that James Wiseman will be sent to the G-League for an extended period of time. There is no doubt that we rarely see top-3 picks playing G-League games. However, this could definitely be a good opportunity for Wiseman, and hopefully, he is able to develop as a player with consistent playing time.

Recently, NBA analyst Jay Williams claimed that the Golden State Warriors made the right decision to send James Wiseman to the G-League. He suggested that the experience could help James Wiseman be championship ready.

You're about to play against some dudes that are trying to get paid. That's a different kind of feeling, that will teach him a different kind of intensity... that's going to be a great learning experience and opportunity for him.

This is the future for the franchise... but also know this, this is a championship-ready team. When you go to a team that's a bottom feeder team, then young guys can go out there and play... when you're part of a championship team, you need to learn how to be championship ready now.

It is clear that Jay Williams makes some good points here. The increased intensity and reps in the G-League will definitely help James Wiseman, even if he doesn't end up being championship ready this season.

The G-League Could Be Beneficial For James Wiseman

Though some young players would be demoralized by going to the G-League, the best move for the young center would be to embrace the increased playing time and opportunity he's given. Jordan Poole previously explained how this could end up being good for Wiseman, as he'd be able to get "as many touches as he wants".

"I told him it’s not a demotion. It’s not a punishment. He’s going to go down there and shoot as many shots as he wants, get as many touches as he wants, work on as many moves as he wants."

It remains to be seen how well James Wiseman does going forward. He still has a lot of potential, and perhaps going to the G-League will allow him to refine his skillset and improve his game.

The Golden State Warriors will hope that James Wiseman will develop quickly, and help them win a title this year. Big men do take more time to develop, so perhaps we'll see the Warriors stay patient, and wait to see James Wiseman blossom.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team
NBA Media

Jay Williams Thinks That The Warriors Made The Right Choice Sending James Wiseman To G-League

By Lee Tran
Fans Can't Believe That The Brooklyn Nets Got Dominated By The Sacramento Kings: "Blow It Up, We've Wasted 4 Seasons On This."
NBA Media

Fans Can't Believe That The Brooklyn Nets Got Dominated By The Sacramento Kings: "Blow It Up, We've Wasted 4 Seasons On This."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
tatum mvp
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Gets Real On Potentially Winning MVP This Season: "It's Always Been A Dream Of Mine."

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"
NBA Media

Chauncey Billups Says Luka Doncic Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA

By Lee Tran
lue kawhi
NBA Media

Ty Lue Admits He Doesn't Know When Kawhi Leonard Will Return For The Clippers

By Lee Tran
kyle kuzma lebron
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Says There'll Always Be Drama When Playing With LeBron James On The Los Angeles Lakers

By Lee Tran
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Thinks Lakers Would Be A Contending Team If They Traded LeBron James

By Lee Tran
pelinka hield
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka Was Reportedly Spotted On A Flight To Indianapolis And Buddy Hield Seemingly Got Some Exciting News

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Blasts The Nets: "This Is A Wasted Four Years"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Blasts The Nets: "This Is A Wasted Four Years"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ja Morant Responds To Charles Barkley's Criticism: "Kneepads"
NBA Media

Ja Morant Responds To Charles Barkley's Criticism: "Kneepads"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
bradley beal lakers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks That The Lakers Could Trade For Bradley Beal

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Claims Ja Morant Doesn't Make His Teammates Better
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Claims Ja Morant Doesn't Make His Teammates Better

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fan Shows Every Jersey LeBron James Has Ever Worn In His Basketball Career
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shows Every Jersey LeBron James Has Ever Worn In His Basketball Career

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Video: Nikola Jokic And Bones Hyland Play Hilarious 'Headphone Challenge'
NBA Media

Video: Nikola Jokic And Bones Hyland Play Hilarious 'Headphone Challenge'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Claims Network Doesn't Need The NBA's TV Rights
NBA Media

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Claims Network Doesn't Need The NBA's TV Rights

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers legends
NBA Media

The LA Times Ranks The 75 Greatest Lakers Of All Time

By Lee Tran