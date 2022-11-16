Jay Williams Thinks That The Warriors Made The Right Choice Sending James Wiseman To G-League

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

James Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. While he was a top-3 selection, he has not been able to blossom into a star unlike draftmates LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. It is definitely still too early to call him a bust, however, and there is still a chance that James Wiseman will become a productive player in the future.

Recently, it was reported that James Wiseman will be sent to the G-League for an extended period of time. There is no doubt that we rarely see top-3 picks playing G-League games. However, this could definitely be a good opportunity for Wiseman, and hopefully, he is able to develop as a player with consistent playing time.

Recently, NBA analyst Jay Williams claimed that the Golden State Warriors made the right decision to send James Wiseman to the G-League. He suggested that the experience could help James Wiseman be championship ready.

You're about to play against some dudes that are trying to get paid. That's a different kind of feeling, that will teach him a different kind of intensity... that's going to be a great learning experience and opportunity for him. This is the future for the franchise... but also know this, this is a championship-ready team. When you go to a team that's a bottom feeder team, then young guys can go out there and play... when you're part of a championship team, you need to learn how to be championship ready now.

It is clear that Jay Williams makes some good points here. The increased intensity and reps in the G-League will definitely help James Wiseman, even if he doesn't end up being championship ready this season.

The G-League Could Be Beneficial For James Wiseman

Though some young players would be demoralized by going to the G-League, the best move for the young center would be to embrace the increased playing time and opportunity he's given. Jordan Poole previously explained how this could end up being good for Wiseman, as he'd be able to get "as many touches as he wants".

"I told him it’s not a demotion. It’s not a punishment. He’s going to go down there and shoot as many shots as he wants, get as many touches as he wants, work on as many moves as he wants."

It remains to be seen how well James Wiseman does going forward. He still has a lot of potential, and perhaps going to the G-League will allow him to refine his skillset and improve his game.

The Golden State Warriors will hope that James Wiseman will develop quickly, and help them win a title this year. Big men do take more time to develop, so perhaps we'll see the Warriors stay patient, and wait to see James Wiseman blossom.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.