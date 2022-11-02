Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum Reveals The Financial Advice His Mother Gave Him When He Got Drafted: "I Couldn't Spend Money I Make From The Celtics"

Jayson Tatum is a multi-millionaire living off a maximum contract given to him by the Boston Celtics. Tatum was a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft and has lived up to the hype from day one. He's already solidified himself as a perennial All-NBA caliber player who is expected to push toward winning MVPs soon.

When a player has the success that Tatum does, it often leads to a lot of financial success through contracts and endorsements. The Celtics' star also happens to be one of the most marketable stars in the NBA, so he's been succeeding on the sponsorship front. He revealed recently that he only spends the money he makes off endorsements, as his mother is still involved in all the financial decisions Tatum makes.  

"So, we had a deal before I got drafted that I couldn't spend the money I make from the Celtics and that we had to live off endorsements. My mom is like the overseer, everything goes through her. The cons are that sometimes I go out with my friends on a trip, only once or twice a year, but we'll go out to LA, Vegas, or Miami and she'll call me in the morning 'who's Mr. Jones and why'd you give him $12,000 last night? I'm like 'Ma, we had a good time last night.' She's like 'I'm making sure that somebody didn't take your card'." 

Tatum's mom added that he and her joke about this when Jayson tries to buy an expensive watch and tells her that he isn't using the Celtics' money.

Jayson Tatum's On-Court Success Will Safeguard His Future

NBA contracts are bigger than ever, based on the extensions that were signed by the likes of Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Devin Booker this offseason. Tatum is at that level, so his next contract with the Celtics will bring him a pretty penny in a couple of years' time. If he isn't touching the money he has gotten via his contract with the Celtics, Tatum is going to be extremely well-off by the time he may have to retire.

He is also very active in making his brand image even bigger. He is soon to get his own exclusive shoe from Jordan Brand, becoming only the 8th player to get a signature shoe for Jordan. His Subway commercial series with Draymond Green last year was iconic, and Tatum is bound to build on his image and make more money to spend.  

