JJ Redick Explains 'How F**king Good' Luka Doncic Is*

Luka Doncic had another massive game on Tuesday night against his long-time rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks superstar put up 35 points and 11 rebounds to go along with an extremely clutch dagger in the dying moments of the game. The Mavericks could have won the game more comfortably, but there's not a whole lot more Luka could have done, he was dominant as always.

His start to the season has made him one of the favorites for MVP, he has scored more than 30 points in all but 2 of his games this season. Doncic already has multiple 40-point triple-doubles under his belt, and he leads the league in scoring. As an offensive system, there are almost no flaws to Luka's game at all, he can do everything on the court. And while some fans may not quite understand just how good he is, those who know the game know that they are witnessing something special.

JJ Redick Expertly Analyzed What Makes Luka Doncic As Good As He Is

JJ Redick played alongside Luka Doncic briefly to end his career, and he's seen the superstar up close and personal. The two are also friends, with Doncic having made an appearance on Redick's podcast. And Redick recently released a YouTube video in which he talks about just how good Luka is, his explanation is a great starting point for fans to understand.

"The biggest revelation so far is how f**king good Luka is. These numbers are insane. He's accounted for 42% of his team's points, total points. Whether he's on the floor or not, points and assists. That's not even including when he makes a pass to someone who gets fouled and makes free throws. He's never shot over 59%, he's at 63% true shooting percentage. They have the slowest pace in the league, Luka dissects the defense. He's averaging 50 points per 100 possessions. It's insane.

"Eric Shapiro put up a brilliant video of the Raptors game. They used 11 different coverages on him. Double teams, early blitzes, late blitzes, drop coverage, switches. He just dissects the defense... I hate isolation basketball, I do, I hate it. I couldn't do it so I hate it. But watching them play is actually beautiful. You're taking one of the greatest talents in the world and maximizing, you're doubling and tripling down on his talent... But f**k, it's fuck to watch man. And the numbers back that up."

These words from Redick are holding nothing back, he is very impressed with the way Luka has been playing. And it's a great analysis, it shows exactly why Doncic is so special, there's simply no defense that can hold him for long. If the Mavericks can win over 50 games this season, it's hard to see who else would win the MVP.

