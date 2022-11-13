Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Had The Highest Praise For Luka Doncic: "Being Able To Guard Him Is Only Going To Make Me Better"

Luka Doncic is among the frontrunners for MVP this season. The Slovenian phenom is leading the league in scoring and, as always, has been putting up a ton of rebounds and assists as well. He had two bad games recently against the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards but bounced back with a 40-point triple-double to lead the Mavericks to victory over the Blazers

One of the other best players in the league, Kevin Durant, is now also finding his groove once again and getting the team back to winning ways. Two of their early losses have come against the Mavericks, though, with Doncic cooking the Nets and scoring 77 points in those two wins. Both games have been narrow, though, and Kevin Durant has played well in them too. So the two have faced off multiple times in a relatively young NBA season.

Kevin Durant Said Guarding Luka Doncic Is Only Making Him Better

Durant has been an MVP, a Finals MVP, and a champion, he has achieved everything in the NBA. He is one of the best scorers of all time, and there's not much left for him to learn about at this stage in his career. But he recently spoke about how guarding Doncic has helped him and praised the Mavericks' young superstar a lot while doing so.

(starts at 15:53 minutes)

"Luka is, I mean for somebody who has the ball in his hands as much as he does and he controls the whole game with his pace. He gets a good shot every time, I mean that's rare for somebody who has the ball all game. So, I was watching some of his film and his ball-handling, getting to the rim, how he's bringing guys down on the midrange now. A few years ago, it was just threes and layups, now he's posting guys up, shooting fadeaway, lot of middy work. He's just made himself into a complete offensive player.

"So being able to guard him is only going to make me better, so I wanna take up that challenge. He's strong, and taller than a lot of guys that's guarding him at that position."

KD saying all this about Luka just goes to show how much respect he has earned from the biggest stars in the league. Doncic came into the league polished, and he's been All-NBA First Team three of his first 4 seasons, but he somehow just gets better every year. There is no ceiling for Doncic right now and how good he will be is entirely up to him. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

