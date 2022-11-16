Luka Doncic Hilariously Admits He Has No Idea Why He 'Shushed' Mavericks Fans At Their Home Game

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is just something about the Los Angeles Clippers that has always brought the very best out of Luka Doncic. They have been one of the better teams in the NBA ever since he got into the league, but that hasn't stopped Doncic from routinely ripping them apart.

He averages 31.7 points per game against them in his career, the second highest against any opponent after the Pistons, and the Clippers got another dose of Luka magic on Tuesday night. He finished with a game-high 35 points against them as the Mavericks came out on top 103-101 at home.

Luka Doncic Hilariously Admits He Has No Idea Why He 'Shushed' Mavericks Fans

It was a closely-contested game and the deciding moment came with just under 30 seconds remaining when Doncic drilled a three-pointer to give the Mavs a 102-98 lead. He then proceeded to celebrate by 'shushing' the crowd even though it was a home game! After the game, he was asked who it was aimed at and the Slovenian admitted he had no idea why he did it.

Who was Luka Doncic shushing at a home game? Luka: “I wanted a celebration. I don’t know why I did that, honestly. I’m not going to shush our fans, so I don’t know why I did that.”

He clearly was too hyped after making that shot and probably forgot he was playing at home. The Mavs fans were clearly not going to go quiet, as the arena erupted after that shot. The Clippers still had a chance late in the game to send it to overtime but weren't able to do it.

Luka continues to carry this Mavericks squad and for the season, he is now averaging 34.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. There just isn't much you can do when he's on his game and Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups called him the toughest player to guard in the NBA. Kevin Durant also said that being able to guard Luka makes him a better player and the Slovenian continues to be showered with praise this season. He is one of the front-runners for MVP and there is a pretty good chance he takes home the award this season.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.