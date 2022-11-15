Skip to main content

Chauncey Billups Says Luka Doncic Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA

Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"

Luka Doncic is one of the best superstars in the game today. Despite his not being extremely athletic by NBA standards, Luka Doncic is still one of the best scorers and playmakers in the game.

Whether he is facing single-coverage or double teams, Luka Doncic can dissect most defenses on any given night. The Dallas Mavericks faced the Portland Trail Blazers recently, and after the game, coach Chauncey Billups stated that Luka Doncic is the toughest player to guard in the NBA. Grant Afseth of FanNation relayed the news.

“He’s the toughest cover,” Billups said of Doncic. “He’s the toughest cover in the league. You can prepare for scorers, prepare for bigs. He’s all of those things in one.”

Billups admitted that when you have a matchup against a talent like Doncic, he's one of those players that makes you stay up late the night before as you try to find solutions to guard him. With the way he controls the shot clock, it's challenging to execute pressuring him without it getting exploited.

“He’s a tough prep and he keeps you up at night with some of the things he does out there,” Billups said. “But his usage, you know he’s going to have the ball the whole time — the whole shot clock pretty much.

“So yeah, he’s definitely a tough cover.”

There is no doubt that this is very high praise from Chauncey Billups. While obviously a lot of other superstars are also difficult to guard in the NBA, Luka Doncic definitely has a case for being the toughest cover in the league.

It is unclear whether defenses will find a way to stop Luka Doncic in the future. Though obviously, we've seen some teams find success in limiting him, it is hard to completely negate his impact on the game.

Luka Doncic Is Also Considered The Toughest Player To Defend By Some Of His Peers

Chauncey Billups' take on Luka Doncic is definitely fair, and some players in the league agree with the notion that Luka Doncic is the toughest player to guard in the league. Patrick Beverley, who has a reputation as one of the best defensive guards in the NBA, previously claimed that Luka Doncic is easily the hardest to defend.

So far, it's been Luka. Easy... But I'm prepared for his a** too. I'm on his a** this year too.

There is no question that Luka Doncic has gotten a lot of respect around the league, and for good reason. He is currently averaging 34.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 8.1 APG, and he should certainly be in the MVP conversation if the Dallas Mavericks end up being a good team.

The ultimate goal for Luka Doncic is to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a championship in the future. It remains to be seen if he manages to succeed, but Doncic definitely has the talent of a No. 1 option.

