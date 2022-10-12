Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"

Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"

Luka Doncic is heading into a season with big expectations of him. The Dallas Mavericks lost secondary ball-handler, Jalen Brunson, to the New York Knicks and haven't replaced him, which means many expect Doncic to lead the Mavericks with a historic usage rate and be one of the favorites in the MVP conversation

Doncic was in conversation with Dallas Morning News journalist, Callie Caplan, ahead of the Mavericks' last preseason game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. Doncic and Caplan spoke about a number of topics ranging from Jason Kidd to Jalen Brunson. One of the most interesting answers came when Caplan asked Luka about his MVP chances. 

"It’s good. Not everybody can say they were MVPs in the league and in basketball, but you’ve got to get to there. You can’t have your name mentioned. You’ve got to get to there." (h/t Dallas Morning News)

Doncic is an MVP favorite while the Mavericks have been expected to finish out of the top 4 in the West. It's rare when MVPs from non-top 4 seeds are handed out, but we just saw Nikola Jokic receive one last season as a 6th seed, so maybe Luka can get the same love if his stats are historically good.

Is MVP A Realistic Goal For Doncic?

Luka Doncic is already at the top of the league's usage charts and hasn't won an MVP due to team performance. Despite a 52-win season last year and with sensational numbers, Doncic didn't even crack the top 3 in voting.

Unless we see something that is evidently putting the Mavs or Doncic at the next level, MVP buzz isn't something Luka has been able to carry with him for a whole season. If he can work on his efficiency from the field and the free-throw line, maybe he gets more eyes on him.

This is definitely a realistic goal. Doncic could average a triple-double for the season and be in the running to get it, something we know he has the skill set to do. He could also be a 30-point scorer and have his high rebounds and assists to make his statline look even better. If the Mavericks can better their 52-win total from last season with Doncic carrying the team like we know he does, he should be right in the mix. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey Believes Joel Embiid Is 'The Most Skilled Big Man' He's Ever Seen
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Believes Joel Embiid Is The Most Dominant Player In The NBA: "You Gotta Send The Whole Thing At Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Dominant Return After 514-Day Absence: "Zion About To Remind The League Who He Is"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Teases New Additions To His Game: "They're Gonna See That My Game Has Evolved. I'm Gonna Show The World Things That I've Had In My Arsenal That I Didn't Show Before."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James' The Shop Will Not Air Episode Featuring Kanye West After Controversial Remarks By The Rapper
NBA Media

LeBron James' The Shop Will Not Air Episode Featuring Kanye West After Controversial Remarks By The Rapper

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Warriors Are Not Looking To Trade Draymond Green Currently: "He's A Tough Guy To Trade... They're Not Out There Pushing To Move Him Right Now."

By Lee Tran
Stephen Jackson Rips Into Steve Nash For Poor Coaching Last Season: "Anybody Who Watched The Game Last Year Knew That Steve Nash Did A Terrible Job"
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Rips Into Steve Nash For Poor Coaching Last Season: "Anybody Who Watched The Game Last Year Knew That Steve Nash Did A Terrible Job"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"
NBA Media

Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers free agents
NBA

5 Best Free Agents For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Lee Tran
draymond green players
NBA Media

NBA Insiders Reveal Warriors Players Will Decide When It's Okay For Draymond Green To Come Back To The Team: "It's Really Gonna Be Up To The Players On When Draymond Returns, And How Much He's Around."

By Lee Tran
Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole

By Gautam Varier
Dwyane Wade On The Debate Between The 1992 Dream Team vs. 2008 Redeem Team And 2012 Team USA: "They Got Michael Jordan. Well, They Had Kevin Durant, But We Had Kobe."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On The Debate Between The 1992 Dream Team vs. 2008 Redeem Team And 2012 Team USA: "They Got Michael Jordan. Well, They Had Kevin Durant, But We Had Kobe."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His Ideal Amount Of Playing Time Next Season: "48 Minutes."

By Lee Tran
Carmelo Anthony
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Trainer Thinks Forward Could Help Many Teams Next Season: "Melo Is Ready, He's Been Ready..."

By Lee Tran