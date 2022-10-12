Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is heading into a season with big expectations of him. The Dallas Mavericks lost secondary ball-handler, Jalen Brunson, to the New York Knicks and haven't replaced him, which means many expect Doncic to lead the Mavericks with a historic usage rate and be one of the favorites in the MVP conversation.

Doncic was in conversation with Dallas Morning News journalist, Callie Caplan, ahead of the Mavericks' last preseason game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. Doncic and Caplan spoke about a number of topics ranging from Jason Kidd to Jalen Brunson. One of the most interesting answers came when Caplan asked Luka about his MVP chances.

"It’s good. Not everybody can say they were MVPs in the league and in basketball, but you’ve got to get to there. You can’t have your name mentioned. You’ve got to get to there." (h/t Dallas Morning News)

Doncic is an MVP favorite while the Mavericks have been expected to finish out of the top 4 in the West. It's rare when MVPs from non-top 4 seeds are handed out, but we just saw Nikola Jokic receive one last season as a 6th seed, so maybe Luka can get the same love if his stats are historically good.

Is MVP A Realistic Goal For Doncic?

Luka Doncic is already at the top of the league's usage charts and hasn't won an MVP due to team performance. Despite a 52-win season last year and with sensational numbers, Doncic didn't even crack the top 3 in voting.

Unless we see something that is evidently putting the Mavs or Doncic at the next level, MVP buzz isn't something Luka has been able to carry with him for a whole season. If he can work on his efficiency from the field and the free-throw line, maybe he gets more eyes on him.

This is definitely a realistic goal. Doncic could average a triple-double for the season and be in the running to get it, something we know he has the skill set to do. He could also be a 30-point scorer and have his high rebounds and assists to make his statline look even better. If the Mavericks can better their 52-win total from last season with Doncic carrying the team like we know he does, he should be right in the mix.