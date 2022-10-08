Skip to main content

JR Smith Blasts Draymond Green After His Viral Altercation With Jordan Poole: "Ain't No Way! Over A Foul In Practice?"

The Golden State Warriors last season were crowned as the champions of the NBA. With one of the deepest rosters in the league, it wasn't a surprise to see the Dubs triumph in the league. Given that they stuck to their core in the offseason, it looked like the team was set to compete at their best in the upcoming season.

But just as the offseason was coming to an end, things seem to have gone downhill for the Dubs. With two of their core members in Draymond Green and Jordan Poole clashing in a training session, the Warriors see a roster in turmoil and their offseason ending in a possible disaster.

JR Smith Criticizes Draymond Green After Altercation With Jordan Poole

The altercation between Green and Poole has definitely sparked a massive debate in the NBA community. Given that Dray can be seen bumping himself into Poole and later taking a swing at him, it is evident from the video that the veteran forward lost his cool.

Former NBA champion JR Smith certainly wasn't the biggest fan of the altercation between Green and Poole. Given the speculation about why Dray lost his cool due to foul, Smith criticized the 2017 DPOY for losing his calm so easily.

Given that Draymond has had some of the biggest playoff battles in recent history, it was certainly shocking to see that the veteran forward lost his cool. This will certainly be a massive criticism of the veteran's career and might end up being a big dent in his legacy.

Not only that, the 2022-23 season was supposed to be a career season for Green. Given that he has a pending contract extension, this season would have been a make-or-break for him to secure a max deal. With a probable suspension and his future looking uncertain that might not be the case anymore. Who do you think was at fault in this situation?

