Julius Randle’s Son Breaks Down In Tears After Knicks Lose Preseason Game

The New York Knicks haven't been the biggest players in the offseason so far. By bringing in Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have kept somewhat the core of their roster together. With Brunson now playing alongside the duo of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, the Knicks have a decent trio of starters to rely on.

Although fans were excited to see the Knicks in the 2021-22 season following Randle's All-Star season, the Knicks couldn't keep up to the expectations as the forward was mediocre at best last season. As far as Barrett is concerned, the guard improved, but it wasn't that impactful for the team, who ultimately missed out on the playoffs.

Julius Randle's Son Cries As Knicks Lose Latest Preseason Game

The teams are gearing up for the NBA season right now. Playing preseason games, teams are putting in the reps before the 2022-23 season. The Knicks are no exception to this. Facing off against the Pistons in their first preseason game, the new-look Knicks had a resounding victory.

The same trend continued in the second game as Randle and Co. ran riot against the Pacers defeating them, 131-114. While they won their first two games, the Knicks faced off against the Pacers yet again for the third game of the offseason. This time the result was different as the young Pacers team defeated NYK, 109-100.

Julius Randle's son, Kyden Randle, wasn't the biggest fan of the team's defeat. In a recent video, Randle's son was seen crying as the Knicks lost the game.

I don't care if it's preseason... There is no chance. We only have one more game left."

While the video is certainly adorable, the Knicks will hope that Ky's father Julius Randle can regain his 2020-21 season for the upcoming season. With their season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies just around the corner, the Knicks will be hoping to keep their best foot forward.

The team certainly has added some much-needed firepower with Brunson and their younger players like Obi Toppin are also improving. What do you think is the ceiling of this Knicks team?

