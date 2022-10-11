Skip to main content

Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."

The Utah Jazz are now firmly committed to a rebuild, the team has moved on from their core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason. The team was expected to do great things, but that's not quite how it worked out for them, with disappointments in the playoffs year after year. Danny Ainge, who became the main man in the front office this year, decided to pull the plug on that iteration of the Jazz. 

Things are looking good for Utah in terms of a rebuild, they have amassed an incredible hoard of first-round draft picks in return for their stars. And they have several interesting young players like Collin Sexton, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Walker Kessler as well. The Jazz also has Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson on their team and are widely expected to be one of the bottom-seeded teams in the whole league this season. 

While roster construction means that they are unlikely to find success, the players always give their all to win, even in bad situations. The Jazz players are currently practicing ahead of the new season, and they will be expecting to do well so other teams can see that they still have what it takes. And that has led to some interesting situations. 

Kelly Olynyk Says John Stockton Is Among The Best Players In Pickup Games Despite Being 60 Years Old

John Stockton is a certified Jazz legend. The NBA great, who leads the all-time assists list as well as the all-time steals list, is revered widely in Utah. Although he and Karl Malone couldn't quite beat the Bulls and Michael Jordan, Stockton remains a fixture with the franchise. And he has been playing in pickup games with the current Jazz roster, with Kelly Olynyk revealing that Stockton has still got it. 

“Yeah, he can play. He’s damn near the best player out there every single possession. He’s one of those guys like, he doesn’t miss mid-range jumpers… He’s old school right. He’s one of those guys where you know when he’s gonna pass, but he’s still going to make the play. He’s so good with the ball, so good with his eyes. And he’s so strong.”

This is extremely high praise from Olynyk, and it's wild to consider that despite being 60, Stockton can still hang with players that are currently in the league. This isn't when anyone is going at full speed, but it's very impressive nonetheless. True skills never go away. 

