Kevin Durant Had A Classic Response When Asked About His Big Night Against The Magic

Kevin Durant is proving to the entire world that he is still far from finished after leading the Nets to another win this season that has finally helped the team reach a .500 record with 11 wins and 11 losses through their first 22 games.

KD had one of his best performances of the year against the Orlando Magic, scoring an extremely efficient 45 points to help the Nets eke out a 7-point win. KD was having a blast, laughing at defenders and scoring with ease.

He was asked after the game when did he know he was going to have a headline-grabbing performance and KD simply responded by saying he knew it when he woke up.

Jevon Carter recently said the same thing after a big performance from him, but we have seen KD brush off questions about big nights like this before. He is one of the best scorers the game has ever seen and he put it on display against the Magic.

What Does Kevin Durant Need To Do To Make The Nets Contenders?

Kevin Durant has been trying his best to ensure that the Brooklyn Nets have a successful season. He has been scoring at a very consistent rate all season long and has made an effort to cover the team defensively as well. However, with all the tension around the team with Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and their new coaching situation, KD is working overtime to keep the Nets above water.

Considering KD asked for a trade in the offseason, it is great to see his commitment to the team even though he wasn't moved. If he keeps playing at this level, the Nets will definitely get a very pretty return if they decide to trade him this season or the next. 

The assets the Nets can get from trading KD away could lead to the team being able to successfully rebuild and become title contenders once again. This roster, as presently constructed, might not have enough to keep up with the elite teams in the East. 

