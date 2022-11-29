Skip to main content

LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant’s Dominant Performance: "Best Player In The World!"

Kevin Durant just put in his best performance of the season in a 102-109 win over the Orlando Magic that sees the Nets elevate themselves to 11-11 on the season. KD dropped 45 points on an incredible 79.2% efficiency, as he dominated the tanking Magic and ensured his team walks out with a win.

KD was showing off during the game, laughing at the defenders that tried guarding him. He was absolutely automatic tonight and helped the Nets avoid a loss to one of the worst teams in the league. Players like LeBron James have joined fans in using Twitter to express how stunning that performance was.

Kevin Durant scored 45 points on just 24 shots this game, missing only 5 attempts in the entire game. 2 of those 5 misses came from the 3-point line, as KD really worked for his hot hand against Orlando.

Are The Brooklyn Nets Wasting Kevin Durant? 

There have been a lot of issues with the Brooklyn Nets and the biggest one relates to their scope of contention. Can they still hope to win a championship this season with KD and Kyrie Irving? It is hard to say given the inconsistencies we have seen from the Nets lineup from top to bottom.

If Brooklyn can't figure out a way to begin contending before February, the Nets may have to cut their losses and trade the 35-year-old KD to a team where he can actually make a championship-level difference. The season is long and the Nets are just 22 games in, so they have time to make this decision.  

