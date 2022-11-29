Skip to main content

Video: Kevin Durant Shows The Ultimate Disrespect, Laughs Right In Defender’s Face

Kevin Durant is one of the most effortless scorers the game has ever seen. Even with his advancing age, KD is proving that he is among the best forwards in the league and largely an unstoppable force. His Brooklyn Nets might be average as a team, but KD is far from playing like an average player.

Kevin Durant and the Nets pulled off a strong win over the Orlando Magic, as the Magic took another step toward the bottom of the table. The Magic used little-known Kevon Harris to try and stop KD from scoring, but Durant just laughed at the defender who was trying his best. KD ended up scoring 45 points on the night.

So far this season, Durant has averaged 29.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. The win over the Magic helps the Nets finally become a .500 team, as this win has brought their record to 11-11.  

Can Kevin Durant Lead The Nets And Help Them Climb The Standings? 

Kevin Durant's virtuoso abilities have really helped the Nets stay in and win many games that they wouldn't have been able to compete in. The Nets can go on a winning streak when Kyrie Irving is out with a suspension but would falter majorly if KD was to be benched.

The team is outside the top 6 of the Eastern Conference, not a position many expected them to be in a month and a half into the season. They've been looking better recently and have been bolstered by the return of players like TJ Warren. This may be a win-or-bust year for the Nets and all that success is tied to what KD does. 

