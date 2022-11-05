Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Rival Teams Are Ready To Restart Trade Talks For Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are probably the biggest disappointment of this young NBA season, as they've been losing games against weaker teams while going through controversies once again. Kyrie Irving got himself in trouble again after sharing a link to a movie full of antisemitism on social media, which granted him a 5-game suspension

Steve Nash lost control of the team and was ultimately fired, and now the team is looking for a new head coach, with Ime Udoka being linked with a move to Barclays Center. This was already a controversial idea and many people shared why it wouldn't be good for anybody. 

Meanwhile, two of their most important role players, Cam Thomas and Nicolas Claxton, want out of the team, adding another issue to the ones they've been dealing with in the past couple of weeks. 

This could be a good thing for the rest of the league, as they can take advantage of the Nets' struggles and see if Kevin Durant wants to leave the squad again due to his frustrations. KD requested a trade in the offseason, but he decided to move forward with the team, but this hot mess could prompt him to change his mind again and call it quits with the Nets. 

ESPN's Zach Lowe recently talked about this, saying that rival teams are getting ready for the prospect of trading for Durant. He has shown his quality once again, even willing his team to a big win against the Wizards when everybody thought they would lose again. Lowe thinks that KD wanting out could happen again, and the rest of the association is ready for that.  

“I don’t think this is going to be fast,” Lowe said, via Ahn Fire Digital. “I don’t know that it will ever really happen. But I know that the whole league is ready now to reengage on Durant.”

This would be huge for the Nets and KD, but seeing how things are simply falling apart for them, they need to be ready for Durant to ask for a trade again. The situation is tricky, and if they don't show any improvements soon, the front office can blow things up and start a new project. 

