Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Posts A Clear Message That He Wants To Leave The Team

The Brooklyn Nets have started the 2022-23 NBA season with a record of 2-6 and are currently one of the worst teams in the league. They may have the star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, but the trio is yet to help the team dominate games. Amidst all that drama, the Nets also decided to fire head coach Steve Nash.

Nash's firing seemed imminent as he was unable to produce results for the team despite having an excellent roster. Speaking of that roster, the 21-year-old Cam Thomas was expected to play some quality minutes after impressing everyone with his performances last season.

Unfortunately, Thomas never got his chance under the coaching of Steve Nash. It's no wonder that he once rolled his eyes when asked about Nash's advice to him. But does Nash's firing mean he will finally play quality minutes for the organization? Well, apparently not.

Cam Thomas Wants To Leave The Nets?

The Nets have a tendency to somehow attract one controversy after another. After Nash's firing, Cam Thomas has now decided to become the center of problems for the team. The young prospect is apparently unhappy with the team and posted a pretty clear message via his Instagram story to express his anger and frustration.

Cam has changed his IG bio to "#FreeCT." This is a clear message to the Nets that he wants to be traded to another team in the league. After all, he's a young player, and he needs to play minutes to hone his skills.

Moreover, CT is full of confidence. In fact, he once claimed that he was a better player than Kevin Durant when the latter was 20 years old. Thomas also claimed that he has defeated Durant in one-on-one matchups several times. However, according to KD, that's not true.

If anything, the Slim Reaper claimed that it was he who had destroyed Thomas during their friendly one-on-one matchups. Whatever be the case, the fact of the matter remains that Thomas is currently unhappy with the team and wants to play for another team.

