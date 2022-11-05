Skip to main content

Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team

Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team

The Brooklyn Nets are going through a lot of drama right now after two weeks full of events at Barclays Center. It all started when Kyrie Irving shared a link to an anti-semitic movie on Twitter, which stirred the pot in the association and earned Kyrie a lot of criticism. 

Now, the point guard is suspended, but before that, the team parted ways with Steve Nash and almost immediately was linked with another controversial figure, Ime Udoka. The young coach is currently suspended for a year after having an improper relationship with a female staffer. 

In the middle of that, Ben Simmons played at a poor level, even fouling out in two games, showing that he's not ready to make the impact this team needs yet. Well, all these situations have led some players to decide they want to get away from the Nets, and they're not hiding it. 

Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team

After Cam Thomas' activity on social media showed that he wanted out of the Nets, it was the turn of another player to show their discomfort with the direction the team is going. Nicolas Claxton commented on a recent Instagram post by the team, using a famous hashtag and his initials to show his desire to leave the team. 

claxton

"#FreeCT," the player commented. 

As stated before, he's not the first player who does this, and it could be a big issue for the Nets if they don't address it or at least show something different in the next couple of games. Still, it seems as if the only one focused on playing and winning is Kevin Durant, who curiously was the one asking for a trade in the offseason. 

Claxton himself was asked if he was trying to re-recruit KD and Kyrie Irving during the offseason, and he jokingly said that wasn't part of his job. Well, now it looks like Claxton has had enough of this team and will try to force his way out of Barclays Center. 

The Nets are a hot mess right now, and as the days go by, the situation gets worse for them.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Garnett Reveals His Top 5 Power Forwards Of All Time
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Reveals His Top 5 Power Forwards Of All Time

By Orlando Silva
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
NBA Media

Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Joel Embiid And Doc Rivers For Turning Their Backs On Him After 2021 Playoffs Collapse
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Joel Embiid And Doc Rivers For Turning Their Backs On Him After 2021 Playoffs Collapse

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Slams Critics, Says He Loves It When People Talk S**t About Him
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Slams Critics, Says He Loves It When People Talk S**t About Him

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Shows Regrets Over His Controversial Missed Dunk In 2021 Playoffs
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Shows Regrets Over His Controversial Missed Dunk In 2021 Playoffs

By Orlando Silva
Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy
NBA Media

LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury
NBA Media

Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Had High Praise For Luka Doncic After 8th Consecutive 30+ Point Game
NBA Media

NBA Fans Had High Praise For Luka Doncic After 8th Consecutive 30+ Point Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen A. Smith's Brooklyn Nets' Predictions From Two Weeks Ago Have Become A Disaster
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith's Brooklyn Nets' Predictions From Two Weeks Ago Have Become A Disaster

By Aaron Abhishek
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car
NBA Media

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets

By Divij Kulkarni
Spencer Dinwiddie Claims Referee Tony Brothers Called Him A B*tcha** Motherf***er After Giving Him A Technical Foul
NBA Media

Spencer Dinwiddie Claims Referee Tony Brothers Called Him A B*tcha** Motherf***er After Giving Him A Technical Foul

By Divij Kulkarni
Horace Grant Once Picked Between Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant's Work Ethics
NBA Media

Horace Grant Once Picked Between Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant's Work Ethic

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Gets Real On Ruining The NBA Finals Matchup Between LeBron James And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Gets Real On Ruining The NBA Finals Matchup Between LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

By Orlando Silva