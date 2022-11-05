Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets are going through a lot of drama right now after two weeks full of events at Barclays Center. It all started when Kyrie Irving shared a link to an anti-semitic movie on Twitter, which stirred the pot in the association and earned Kyrie a lot of criticism.

Now, the point guard is suspended, but before that, the team parted ways with Steve Nash and almost immediately was linked with another controversial figure, Ime Udoka. The young coach is currently suspended for a year after having an improper relationship with a female staffer.

In the middle of that, Ben Simmons played at a poor level, even fouling out in two games, showing that he's not ready to make the impact this team needs yet. Well, all these situations have led some players to decide they want to get away from the Nets, and they're not hiding it.

Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team

After Cam Thomas' activity on social media showed that he wanted out of the Nets, it was the turn of another player to show their discomfort with the direction the team is going. Nicolas Claxton commented on a recent Instagram post by the team, using a famous hashtag and his initials to show his desire to leave the team.

"#FreeCT," the player commented.

As stated before, he's not the first player who does this, and it could be a big issue for the Nets if they don't address it or at least show something different in the next couple of games. Still, it seems as if the only one focused on playing and winning is Kevin Durant, who curiously was the one asking for a trade in the offseason.

Claxton himself was asked if he was trying to re-recruit KD and Kyrie Irving during the offseason, and he jokingly said that wasn't part of his job. Well, now it looks like Claxton has had enough of this team and will try to force his way out of Barclays Center.

The Nets are a hot mess right now, and as the days go by, the situation gets worse for them.