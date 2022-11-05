Credit: Fadeaway World

The Ben Simmons fallout with the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the biggest dramas in the NBA in recent years. The point guard looked ready to take a step further and help Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers win a championship after many years of trying without any success.

He couldn't do that for a variety of reasons, including Kawhi Leonard's series-clinching buzzer-beater that is still remembered in the streets of Philly. However, in 2021, it looked like they were ready to challenge the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals until Simmons' bad performances and the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks showed up.

Simmons played terribly in the final quarters of the series and threw away a big play that later would cost his team the win. That missed layup/dunk could have changed everything for the Sixers and the Australian player, but he preferred to make a pass and miss the score.

Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Joel Embiid And Doc Rivers For Turning Their Backs On Him After 2021 Playoffs Collapse

During a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Simmons touched on several topics, including haters and how he likes to get trash-talked and also his infamous play in 2021. He also talked about the aftermath of that play, saying that he didn't think the treatment he received after that was fair.

While explaining what he thought before refusing to return to the team, Simmons also threw shade at Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers, who threw him under the bus following that infamous Game 7 against the Hawks.

“I definitely didn’t handle it the right way after the season, but there’s two sides,” he says. “Your teammates are supposed to have your back. Your coaches are supposed to have your back. And I didn’t have that at all.”

At the time, Embiid was very unhappy with Simmons and blamed him and his botched dunk for the painful loss in Game 7. Doc Rivers was asked if he thought Simmons could be the point guard of a championship team, and he refused to answer that question.

Ben also talked about how the Sixers treated him when he attempted to make a comeback to the team. Things didn't go as expected, as he was kicked out of practice for not participating in a defensive drill, and Doc Rivers looked fed up with him.

His mental-health issues – bound up in depression but also the trappings of fame and the pressure of the game – were dismissed or downplayed. The club was frustrated, too, that Simmons refused to allow its doctors to assess his mental readiness. It all spilled over one day when he was suspended for not taking part in a defensive drill. “I still wasn’t ready in my head. I wasn’t in a place to get on the court and play. I went to Coach and said, ‘I’m not ready yet to get back on the court, I need some time.’ He says, ‘Well, I’m going to put you out there regardless,’ ” Simmons says, shaking his head. “Okay, so now you’re just trying to f… with me.”

Now with the Brooklyn Nets, he seems to be blocked by something. Simmons has fouled out twice in the first nine games of the season, and fans aren't happy with his performances. The player must show something different if he wants to help his team, as reports suggest many in the organization are 'frustrated' with Ben's behavior.