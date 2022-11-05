Ben Simmons Slams Critics, Says He Loves It When People Talk S**t About Him

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons was the man making the headlines for the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the 2022-23 season for fouling out twice. And over the course of the period where there was enough flak for the guard, he also retorted back in equal measure.

Now, all the spotlight is on Kyrie Irving, who after promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter caused enough furor, has since been suspended and has issued an apology. But, Simmons is still one of the names who can instantly generate headlines.

The Aussie star, in an in-depth interview with The Sydney Morning Herald during the September Fashion Week, opened up about the tumultuous times after his controversy with his old team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Here are some of his excerpts from the exclusive:

“I had a terrible year,” Simmons says, flatly, “so I know how to handle my emotions and what I need to be doing to get on track. If I’m worried or sad or frustrated or angry, I feel like I’m better able to deal with that now. It took time, but I’m at peace with who I am and what’s going on around me. I know what my priorities are, and what I need to do every day. Besides that, I just want to be me.”

He further took a shot at the critics who have been vocal about what was dubbed 'The Ben Simmons Saga'.

I love when people are talking s**t, wanting to see me down, because in my head I’m playing with house money. I know I’m not gonna go out there and suck. I know that’s not going to happen. I would have to be a different person.”

So far this season, Simmons has scored 6.2 points but has been sidelined following a knee injury that saw him play only six games.

Ben Simmons On The 76ers' Loss Against The Atlanta Hawks Last Year: "I’m Not The Reason We Didn’t Win.”

Ben Simmons's standoff with the Sixers began soon after the team lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the June 2021 semifinals. The story of how he passed on the ball when he had the chance to dunk the ball or get fouled was immensely scrutinized.

Critics lashed out at the player and an underperforming Simmons explained to the Australian media outlet how he felt soon after. And that included his relationship with his former mate, Joel Embiid.

“If I could go back I would go up strong, go to the line,” Simmons says. “But there was so much emphasis on that moment. I made a bad play, but loads of guys made bad plays. I’m not the reason we didn’t win.”

He further remarked that he didn't handle the situation better.

“I definitely didn’t handle it the right way after the season, but there are two sides,” he says. “Your teammates are supposed to have your back. Your coaches are supposed to have your back. And I didn’t have that at all.”

Simmons is currently in Brooklyn with the team's medical unit tending to his knee. He will miss the clash against the undermanned Charlotte Hornets. And with Irving's future uncertain despite the five-game ban, much depends on how much Simmons can offer to help the likes of Kevin Durant to put the Nets in a better position.

