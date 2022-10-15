Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Garnett doesn’t pull his punches, and in the same vein, doesn’t hold back on the funny side of things either. The ‘Big Ticket’ praised Golden State Warriors Center Kevon Looney and added a dash of humor while at it.

Appearing on The Warriors Talk, the Hall of Famer was all praise for Looney’s hustle and his versatility — the same traits that made Garnett one of the more explosive and feared players in the league.

In typical KG fashion, he spoke about how Looney wasn’t afraid to guard the big names in the league.

“He gon fall 8 times, get back up, grab the rebound, guards AD, guard Embiid, guard [Jokic]. He don’t give a f*ck. He 25 look like he 72 years old”

Looney, the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft was instrumental in the Warrior's title run last year. In a humdinger Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies, the center notched up 4 points, 22 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Kevon Looney And The Golden State Warriors Set To Run It Back

In the offseason, Looney inked a three-year $25.5 million contract with Golden State and will be one of their vital cogs alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

With James Wiseman back in the fold, Looney’s role might be to come off the bench and do what he does best. Looney’s experience will come to the fore when the Warriors take on teams that come in with quick and agile players. Add his ability to grind it out in the middle, the 26-year-old will be pivotal for the side.

His biggest skill is setting screens that give the team’s sharpshooters a chance of drilling it, and only time will tell if he can replicate his feat from last season. The Warriors start their campaign against the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Opening Night (October 18)