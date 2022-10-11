Skip to main content

Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."

Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."

Stephen Curry has finally won himself a Finals MVP and now has 4 NBA championship rings in his collection as well. The greatest shooter of all time has cemented his legacy by winning just about every major NBA accolade. And not only has Curry made a huge impact on the league itself, but it's not unfair to say that he has also changed the entire game of basketball and the way it's played. 

Most would assume that this makes Curry a lock for any list of the 10 greatest players ever. But this isn't the case, many still think Steph needs to do more to crack that list. Part of this stems from the fact that 2 of his rings came when the Warriors had an unbelievable superteam at their disposal, one he helped build. But as far as Kevin Garnett is concerned, his impact on the game is what makes including him a no-brainer.

Kevin Garnett's Passionate Rant About Stephen Curry's Greatness After Paul Pierce Said He's Not Top 10 All-Time

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently appeared on a combined podcast of All The Smoke including Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and Garnett's own KG Certified. The topic of Stephen Curry came up and it led to an epic conversation, with Garnett going off on a passionate rant. 

(starts at 50:58 minutes)

Paul Pierce: "If Curry win another chip..."

Matt Barnes: "Where you put him? Is he top 10 right now?"

Kevin Garnett: "Hell yeah!"

Paul Pierce: "No, I don't got him top 10 right now."

Kevin Garnett: " You tripping. Man changed the game and where you shoot the ball from. That's first. Secondly, he does it on a consistent basis. Every guard that's f**kin under 6-foot think they Stephen Curry."

Paul Pierce: "I still respect the older players of their generation, though... Everybody got they opinion. I still respect the older guys in that era like the Russell and the Wilt. You know, that's a lot of disrespect to them."

Kevin Garnett: "Nah they still in the top 10. I got them 2 in the Top 10. When you change the game... Bro, the pick up point on that n**** is when he get past half! If you tired, what do you do? You run back half court... You can't do that with him... You got to zigzag him. You got to get to bed at night for that man, dog! 

"We been gracious to be in the MJ era, we been gracious to be in the Kob era, even Shaq, Shaq changed the game... Man come on, man. This man has changed the game. He made every guard think they got range." 

Garnett is very passionate about the subject, just as he is with most of the things he does in life. And his point on Curry is a very valid one, Curry's legacy is changing the way basketball is played entirely. After an argument like that, it's hard to disagree with KG that Steph isn't among the 10 best players of all time. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Says He Is Addicted To Madden 23: "Addicted. Help Me Please."
NBA Media

LeBron James Says He Is Addicted To Madden 23: "Addicted. Help Me Please."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To James Harden's Offseason Transformation: "Damn Y'all Know That's Ring Season"
NBA Media

James Harden Says He Doesn't Care About Scoring 20 Points As Long As His Team Is Winning: "The Numbers Don’t Really Mean Anything, Individually.”

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Jackson Doesn’t Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are A Top-8 Team In The West
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Predicts The Los Angeles Lakers Will Be A Play-In Team Once Again: "Too Many Other Teams In The West Have Made Too Many Moves To Feel Good About The Lakers Reclaiming Their Perch As Contenders."

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Vows To Never Stop Pestering His Rival, Chris Paul: “Until He Retires Or Until My F****n Ankles Pop, I'm Hounding His A**."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Vows To Never Stop Pestering His Rival, Chris Paul: “Until He Retires Or Until My F****n Ankles Pop, I'm Hounding His A**."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Discovers When LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Became Better Than Carmelo Anthony: “I’m Gonna Be Honest With You. I Wasn’t Going At No F**king 4:30. That’s Too Early.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Discovers When LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Became Better Than Carmelo Anthony: “I’m Gonna Be Honest With You. I Wasn’t Going At No F**king 4:30. That’s Too Early.”

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Admits He Was In A 'Dark Place' During Injury Recovery Last Season: "I Couldn’t Play Basketball. I Could Only Do Limited Rehab Things. And Then Seeing How The World Reacted? It Took A Lot.”

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Draymond Green When Asked If He's Part Of The New Media After Starting His Podcast: "I Don't Know, I'm Not Out Here Punching People."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Draymond Green When Asked If He's Part Of The New Media After Starting His Podcast: "I Don't Know, I'm Not Out Here Punching People."

By Divij Kulkarni
James Harden
NBA Media

James Harden Says He Hasn't Gotten Proper Credit For Accepting $15 Million Paycut In Offseason: "But Guess What? I Don’t Care."

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers
NBA Media

Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers

By Gautam Varier
Doc Rivers On The Biggest Mistake The Celtics Made After Winning The Title In 2008: "After 2008, We Start Giving Pieces Away, Tony Allen, James Posey..."
NBA Media

Doc Rivers On The Biggest Mistake The Celtics Made After Winning The Title In 2008: "After 2008, We Start Giving Pieces Away, Tony Allen, James Posey..."

By Gautam Varier
"Whether He Wins More Or Not, I Don't Think We'll Ever See Another Stephen Curry," Says Former Warriors Teammate Matt Barnes
NBA Media

"Whether He Wins More Or Not, I Don't Think We'll Ever See Another Stephen Curry," Says Former Warriors Teammate Matt Barnes

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green's Mother Defends Her Son After He Punched Jordan Poole: "That Wasn't A Sucker Punch. Dray Didn't Aggressively Go To Poole. His Hands Were Down."
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Mother Defends Her Son After He Punched Jordan Poole: "That Wasn't A Sucker Punch. Dray Didn't Aggressively Go To Poole. His Hands Were Down."

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Wants To Buy An NBA Team: "It’d Probably Be Disrespectful To Say It, But I Would Like To Go Back Home."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Wants To Buy An NBA Team: "It’d Probably Be Disrespectful To Say It, But I Would Like To Go Back Home."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya