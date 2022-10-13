Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"

The Los Angeles Lakers are all set to begin their 2022-23 NBA season on October 18, 2022. The 17-time NBA champions will be locking heads against the defending champions in the Golden State Warriors.

Fans want the Purple and Gold to build elite chemistry before the new season begins because they have made a plethora of changes to the roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The best time to test out that chemistry was during the NBA preseason. The team just did that, but the results haven't been good. They have played five preseason games so far but have managed to win just one game.

Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. While losing a preseason game may not be a huge issue, something else from the game alarmed the fans.

Are Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Not Getting Along?

When the Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley this summer, many were worried about how he would fit on the roster alongside his long-term rival Russell Westbrook. But the duo have been quite vocal about the fact that everything is good between them.

Most fans believed what Beverley and Russ said because they had no reason not to trust them. But in the Lakers' recent defeat against the Timberwolves, Westbrook wasn't too keen to join a defensive huddle started by Pat Bev after a foul.

Considering the 2022-23 NBA season hasn't even started yet, this clip has concerned a lot of Lakers fans. They believe Westbrook isn't interested in continuing to play for the Lakers and is maintaining his distance from his teammates.

Many fans now once again want the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook. But many pointed out that Westbrook was talking to a referee and was simply upset with himself due to a bad play. So at first, it may seem like Russ was ignoring his teammates, but in reality, that's not the complete truth.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Reveals His True Feelings That He Could Start As A Center For The Lakers This Season: "I’m Pretty Sure He Heard AD Wants To Play The 4, So He Knows Where I Stand..."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Reveals His True Feelings That He Could Start As A Center For The Lakers This Season: "I’m Pretty Sure He Heard AD Wants To Play The 4, So He Knows Where I Stand..."

By Aaron Abhishek
Kobe Bryant Told His 2008 Olympics Teammates “Don’t Do Nothing” For His 30th Birthday But LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, And Others Decide To Surprise Him With A Song And Cake: "He Had A Wall Up With People."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Told His 2008 Olympics Teammates “Don’t Do Nothing” For His 30th Birthday But LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, And Others Decide To Surprise Him With A Song And Cake: "He Had A Wall Up With People."

By Aaron Abhishek
Danny Ainge: The Biography Of The Boston Celtics Legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year
NBA

Danny Ainge: The Biography Of The Boston Celtics Legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year

By Titan Frey
Draymond Green Is Hoping To Play For The Warriors On Opening Night: "Yeah, I Expect To Play. Now, Will I Play? That's A Totally Different Story."
NBA Media

Warriors Insider Thinks Draymond Green's Future With Warriors Beyond This Season Is In Serious Doubt

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Roasted LeBron James' Golf Game On Social Media: "I Can't Believe His Swings Are As Awful As Mine."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Putting Up A 25-Point Double-Double Against The Timberwolves: "He's Gonna Be Great Again, But His Team Is Cooked."

By Lee Tran
russell defense
NBA Media

Video: Russell Westbrook Doesn't Want To Join Patrick Beverley's Defensive Huddle After Fouling His Man

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Debate About Which Offseason Addition Is The Most Valuable: "You Really Snuck In DiVincenzo"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate About Which Offseason Addition Is The Most Valuable: "You Really Snuck In DiVincenzo"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Western Conference Executive Says Suns' Handling Of Jae Crowder Situation Was "Strange": "Doesn't It Seem Like There's Some Other Way To Resolve This Other Than Him Sitting Out And Hurting Your Depth?"
NBA Media

Western Conference Executive Says Suns' Handling Of Jae Crowder Situation Was "Strange": "Doesn't It Seem Like There's Some Other Way To Resolve This Other Than Him Sitting Out And Hurting Your Depth?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
herro doncic
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Still Thinks He's On The Same Level As Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, And Trae Young: "My Numbers Back It Up."

By Lee Tran
NBA Insider Reveals League Will Not Intervene In Draymond Green Situation And Let The Warriors Handle It
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals League Will Not Intervene In Draymond Green Situation And Let The Warriors Handle It

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
20 NBA Players Who Missed The Most Free Throws In History
NBA

20 NBA Players Who Missed The Most Free Throws In History

By Eddie Bitar
Luka Doncic
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Believes The Western Conference Is Tougher This Year: "Too Many Good Players..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10
NBA

NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10

By Kyle Daubs
Jason Kidd Reveals Chris Paul Got Barack Obama To Discuss Protests During The NBA Bubble: "Even LeBron Didn't Have His Number"
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Reveals Chris Paul Got Barack Obama To Discuss Protests During The NBA Bubble: "Even LeBron Didn't Have His Number"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
green poole
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Jordan Poole Was "Knocked Out" By Draymond Green's Punch: "That's How Vicious The Blow Was."

By Lee Tran