Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are all set to begin their 2022-23 NBA season on October 18, 2022. The 17-time NBA champions will be locking heads against the defending champions in the Golden State Warriors.

Fans want the Purple and Gold to build elite chemistry before the new season begins because they have made a plethora of changes to the roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The best time to test out that chemistry was during the NBA preseason. The team just did that, but the results haven't been good. They have played five preseason games so far but have managed to win just one game.

Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. While losing a preseason game may not be a huge issue, something else from the game alarmed the fans.

Are Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Not Getting Along?

When the Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley this summer, many were worried about how he would fit on the roster alongside his long-term rival Russell Westbrook. But the duo have been quite vocal about the fact that everything is good between them.

Most fans believed what Beverley and Russ said because they had no reason not to trust them. But in the Lakers' recent defeat against the Timberwolves, Westbrook wasn't too keen to join a defensive huddle started by Pat Bev after a foul.

Considering the 2022-23 NBA season hasn't even started yet, this clip has concerned a lot of Lakers fans. They believe Westbrook isn't interested in continuing to play for the Lakers and is maintaining his distance from his teammates.

Many fans now once again want the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook. But many pointed out that Westbrook was talking to a referee and was simply upset with himself due to a bad play. So at first, it may seem like Russ was ignoring his teammates, but in reality, that's not the complete truth.