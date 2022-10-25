Skip to main content

Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"

Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"

After signing LeBron James in 2018, the Los Angeles Lakers still needed another superstar to really become a contender to win another NBA title. The organization did so in 2019 when it completed a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

AD helped the Lakers in winning the 2019-20 NBA Championship. So at the time, it felt like the Lakers had clearly won the Davis trade. But since that championship run, Davis has struggled a lot to stay healthy. He has played just 76 games over the last two seasons, and its clear impact can be seen in the performance of the Lakers.

But Davis is back for the 2022-23 NBA season, and his comeback hasn't really made any major difference for the Lakers, as they have started the season with a 0-3 record.

Former Lakers Player With A Controversial Trade Suggestion

Most have blamed Russell Westbrook for the Lakers' poor start to the season and want Russ to be traded soon.

While Lamar Odom believes that the Lakers should indeed make some trades soon, he has suggested that the franchise should try to find a trade for Anthony Davis. He believes if Kobe Bryant was still on the team, he would have wanted AD gone due to his inability to stay healthy.

"I think they will have to make some trades to really shake things up. I think they will have to make a trade that most people probably wouldn't agree with. ... Trade Anthony Davis. I mean no disrespect to Anthony Davis, he's one of my favorite players. The last two years Anthony Davis played, I don't know if he's played 82 games. And I would just say that I know what Kobe Bryant would say, 'yo, trade that m*****f****r if he ain’t gon’ be out there."

It was earlier reported that the Lakers believed that Anthony Davis hadn't turned out to be the franchise player that they thought he should have become. One of the biggest reasons behind that must be Davis' struggle with staying fit. 

He may be one of the best players in the league when he's healthy, but the fact is he hasn't been completely healthy for several years now. The closest fans got to seeing AD at his best was during the 2019-20 NBA season, when the Lakers ended up winning the NBA title that season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Can't Shoot. It’s Just That Simple… Ladies And Gentlemen, Russell Westbrook Is Shooting 8 Percent From 3-Point Range."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Can't Shoot. It’s Just That Simple… Ladies And Gentlemen, Russell Westbrook Is Shooting 8 Percent From 3-Point Range."

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever

By Gautam Varier
Kevin O'Connor Brutally Calls Out Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Is A Washed-Up Bricklayer Who Needs To Be Traded Immediately For The Los Angeles Lakers To Have Any Chance Of Saving Their Season."
NBA Media

Kevin O'Connor Brutally Calls Out Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Is A Washed-Up Bricklayer Who Needs To Be Traded Immediately For The Los Angeles Lakers To Have Any Chance Of Saving Their Season."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson Knew That Everybody Would Be So Mad When Kevin Durant Joined The Warriors In 2016: "We Went From Like Little Darlings In 2015, To Like Somewhat Hated In 2016, But 2017 Is Just Outright Pure Hate."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Knew That Everybody Would Be So Mad When Kevin Durant Joined The Warriors In 2016: "We Went From Like Little Darlings In 2015, To Like Somewhat Hated In 2016, But 2017 Is Just Outright Pure Hate."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"

By Gautam Varier
Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."

By Lee Tran
simmons morant
NBA Media

Video: Ja Morant Hilariously Baits Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out

By Lee Tran
Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
sas lebron
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."

By Lee Tran