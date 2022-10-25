Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After signing LeBron James in 2018, the Los Angeles Lakers still needed another superstar to really become a contender to win another NBA title. The organization did so in 2019 when it completed a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

AD helped the Lakers in winning the 2019-20 NBA Championship. So at the time, it felt like the Lakers had clearly won the Davis trade. But since that championship run, Davis has struggled a lot to stay healthy. He has played just 76 games over the last two seasons, and its clear impact can be seen in the performance of the Lakers.

But Davis is back for the 2022-23 NBA season, and his comeback hasn't really made any major difference for the Lakers, as they have started the season with a 0-3 record.

Former Lakers Player With A Controversial Trade Suggestion

Most have blamed Russell Westbrook for the Lakers' poor start to the season and want Russ to be traded soon.

While Lamar Odom believes that the Lakers should indeed make some trades soon, he has suggested that the franchise should try to find a trade for Anthony Davis. He believes if Kobe Bryant was still on the team, he would have wanted AD gone due to his inability to stay healthy.

"I think they will have to make some trades to really shake things up. I think they will have to make a trade that most people probably wouldn't agree with. ... Trade Anthony Davis. I mean no disrespect to Anthony Davis, he's one of my favorite players. The last two years Anthony Davis played, I don't know if he's played 82 games. And I would just say that I know what Kobe Bryant would say, 'yo, trade that m*****f****r if he ain’t gon’ be out there."

It was earlier reported that the Lakers believed that Anthony Davis hadn't turned out to be the franchise player that they thought he should have become. One of the biggest reasons behind that must be Davis' struggle with staying fit.

He may be one of the best players in the league when he's healthy, but the fact is he hasn't been completely healthy for several years now. The closest fans got to seeing AD at his best was during the 2019-20 NBA season, when the Lakers ended up winning the NBA title that season.