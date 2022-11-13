LeBron James And Kevin Durant May Face Off On The Court For The First Time Since 2018

Credit: Fadeaway World

If LeBron James is cleared to play in the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers clash against the Brooklyn Nets, it will mark the first time since 2018 that he takes the hardwood against Kevin Durant.

The duo last squared off on Christmas Day in 2018 when Durant was part of the Golden State Warriors. Prior to that, the two never missed a game against each other, and should James or Durant miss Sunday's clash, they will only face off in 2023.

This interesting piece of trivia did the rounds on Reddit when one of the fans noted all the games the two missed playing against one another during the ongoing season.

James vs. Durant was not what the audiences got to watch when both teams' players suited up for when their respective sides clashed nine times since 2018.

James's groin injury saw him miss both games against the Warriors in 2019. The following season, James played all of the games against the Nets, but the forward who switched sides from Golden State to Brooklyn was out for the season.

In 2021-22, the Lakers and Nets played against each other four times, and both players missed out on two games each meaning it was yet another wait for those who wanted to see the two go toe-to-toe.

What Happened The Last Time LeBron James Played Against Kevin Durant?

Durant and the Warriors were pipped by the Lakers despite James's exit in the fourth quarter following his groin injury. The forward exited the game with 7:51 left in the quarter and had 17 points and 13 boards to his tally.

But the rest of the Los Angeles unit held on with seven of the player reaching double figures. Ivica Zubac chipped in with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Rajon Rondo had 15 points and 10 assists to his name. The Lakers won 127-101.

Things have changed since then. While the Lakers won a Championship, the Nets are yet to clinch the silverware.

Fast forward to the ongoing season, Brooklyn is placed relatively better with a 6-7 record in the East, while the Lakers are reeling with a sordid 2-10 run. They lost five games in a row, while Brooklyn, despite Kyrie Irving's absence has managed to win two of their games against the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

