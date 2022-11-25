Skip to main content

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Their Doppelgangers At 2022 FIFA World Cup

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Their Doppelgangers At 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been an exciting event so far, with plenty of amazing games being played between highly competitive countries. 

While the NBA season is in full swing, it can be hard for some basketball fans to keep up with what is happening on the FIFA scene, but even the most hardcore basketball nerds had to look when a recent photo of "LeBron James" went viral on Twitter.

Of course, it's not actually a photo of LeBron, but the resemblance is pretty striking when you take a minute to look.

The man's real name is Bryan Mbeumo and he's a forward on the Cameroon national team. Besides looking like LeBron, and being an amazing athlete, Mbeumo doesn't really have any other similarities to the King.

Still, it was enough to get the attention of LeBron himself, who posted about this bizarre situation on his Instagram story.

Screen Shot 2022-11-24 at 6.43.04 PM

Funnily enough, James isn't the only one with a clone in the FIFA scene. Wizards star Kyle Kuzma apparently also has a soccer-playing twin, although the differences are a little more glaring than with LeBron.

Several LeBron James Doppelgangers Have Surfaced Over The Years

For a guy as big and famous as LeBron Jame,s it's no surprise that fans have discovered several of his real-life lookalikes. Last year, former NBA player Patrick Christopher went viral for confusing fans by sitting courtside at a Lakers game.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had a low night against the Houston Rockets, scoring 15 points in the team's 95-85 win over the young Rockets.

Somehow, The King still stole the show when TV cameras spotted his clone. At some point in the 2nd quarter, the 4x NBA champion showed up on camera and behind him, was sitting that looked like his twin. It was a great moment caught on TV, fortunately.

Fans came up with a lot of jokes after this, some claiming that LeBron is using a double to extend his career. Others said he's so good that he can play and see himself simultaneously and more. 

So, it seems that LeBron has a lot of lookalikes out there, and one can only imagine the perks they must get simply for having a similar face to basketball royalty.

It's a pretty wild thing to think about, and it should be pretty interesting to see how many more doppelgangers make themselves known over this year's World Cup tournament.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Their Doppelgangers At 2022 FIFA World Cup
NBA Media

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Their Doppelgangers At 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Patrick Beverley's 3-Game Suspension Is 'A Bit Excessive' For Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry Teases Warriors Fans About Playing For The Charlotte Hornets In The Future
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Teases Warriors Fans About Playing For The Charlotte Hornets In The Future

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team
NBA Media

Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch For The Lakers: "This Is The All-World Player That The Lakers Traded For..."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball

By Orlando Silva
Yuta Wantanabe
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says Yuta Wantanabe Is The Best Shooter In The NBA

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Admits He's One Of The Cousins That 'Takes A Walk On Thanksgiving'

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins In Thanksgiving Day Tweet
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner

By Nico Martinez
Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
OKC Thunder Disrespected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Asking His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
NBA Media

OKC Thunder Disrespected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Asking His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs
NBA Media

Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs

By Aaron Abhishek