Skip to main content

LeBron James Explains How His Game Has Evolved: "I Don't Have To Rely On Super-Duper Athleticism To Be Effective."

LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs

LeBron James is one of the best players in the league today, even though he is close to being 38 years old. He is having a solid year with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 25.8 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 6.3 APG.

There is no doubt that when he was younger, LeBron James often dominated opponents with his athleticism on the interior. However, in his later years, LeBron James developed a solid perimeter game, and he recently claimed that his game has evolved to where he doesn't need to rely on "super-duper athleticism" to be an elite player.

My game has evolved, and don't have to rely on super-duper athleticism to be effective. For my first 12 years of my career... I was just super-duper athletic. And I could not be as efficient, and not be as dialed in on the actual game of basketball... But I'm also smart enough to know that in order for me to be the best player I needed to be I needed to grow my game.

LeBron James' approach has clearly worked, and his longevity is second-to-none as of right now. He has a legitimate chance to break the all-time scoring record this year, with some projections suggesting that he will break it against the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeBron James' GOAT Case Lies In His Longevity

There has never been an NBA player that has played at a superstar level for as long as LeBron James. In fact, Julius Erving has previously claimed that LeBron James will "re-establish the bar for what the GOAT is" with his play.

Julius Erving: "Well, he's gone past everybody for one thing. He comes in at 18 years old and he had the pro body and the pro ability as a high schooler. I really haven't seen anybody have that package. Moses, he was probably the closest and there was Bill Willoughby who it didn't work out for. And there were some other guys, like Kevin Garnett, but he's not LeBron and he's not Moses.

"So, LeBron is the Chosen One in that regard. He's gonna play into his 40s. He's gonna have, you know, a 22 or 23-year career. And nobody's done that in basketball either. Those last few years for Shaq and for Kobe, you know they were on the bench, they were on the sidelines. LeBron, it won't be the same for him. So he can still be that complete player... He's a total machine. He's gonna be the guy. He's gonna be the guy who re-establishes the bar for what the GOAT is."

There is no question that LeBron James has a decent GOAT case. Most people will still prefer Michael Jordan in discussions, but LeBron James is definitely viewed as a close second.

Though LeBron James is entering the twilight of his career, there is no doubt that he has a few elite years left. Hopefully, we see more people appreciate his greatness going forward, as LeBron James is a once-in-a-lifetime player.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs
NBA Media

LeBron James Explains How His Game Has Evolved: "I Don't Have To Rely On Super-Duper Athleticism To Be Effective."

By Lee Tran
Tony Parker Bought A New 110-Foot Explorer Yacht
NBA Media

Tony Parker Bought A New 110-Foot Explorer Yacht

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Took A Big Shot At Heckler And Told Him To “Shut Up”
NBA Media

Draymond Green Took A Big Shot At Heckler And Told Him To “Shut Up”

By Orlando Silva
Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden
NBA Media

Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden

By Aaron Abhishek
Bam Adebayo Takes A Shot At Referees After Being Ejected From Celtics Game
NBA Media

Bam Adebayo Takes A Shot At Referees After Being Ejected From Celtics Game

By Orlando Silva
Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998

By Aikansh Chaudhary
dame jerami grant
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Shares His Free Agency Pitch To Jerami Grant: "I Care About His Success, And He Cares About Ours."

By Lee Tran
Allen Iverson Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of Point Guards
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of Point Guards

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Fires Back At ESPN Colleague Calling Him A 'C**n'
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Fires Back At ESPN Colleague Calling Him A 'C**n'

By Orlando Silva
Tyrese Haliburton
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Drops Major Truth Bomb On His Former Teammate De'Aaron Fox And Kings Culture

By Nico Martinez
Lonzo Ball
NBA Media

Bulls Point Guard Lonzo Ball Is Reportedly Not Close To Return To The Court This Season

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Sides With LeBron James After He Calls Out The Media For Double Standards

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Explains His Loyalty To The Trail Blazers: "I’d Hate To Be In Another Place And Be Like, ‘Dang, This Is How You Operate?' Then, I’m Stuck There.”

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On The Comparisons Between Jayson Tatum And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On The Comparisons Between Jayson Tatum And Kobe Bryant

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard Says Portland Trail Blazers Can Be A Championship Level Team: "It’s No Longer Look At This Super Team Over Here..."
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Says Portland Trail Blazers Can Be A Championship Level Team: "It’s No Longer Look At This Super Team Over Here..."

By Nico Martinez
nets john collins
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Says Nets And Hawks Have "Touched Base" About John Collins Trade

By Lee Tran