ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks

ESPN reckons LeBron James' injury and his missing games don't necessarily put him behind in his chase of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record this season.

In its recent statistical projections, the sports network said the Los Angeles Lakers superstar would break the legend's record in another 40 games and that it would be against the Milwaukee Bucks next year in February.

James trails Abdul-Jabbar by 1,077 points. The latter has been on top since 1984, the year the forward was born. In his 20th year, the 37-year-old vaulted over Karl Malone as the NBA's second all-time leading scorer. The Utah Jazz legend has 36,928 points to his name.

The projection was made based on his career scoring average. At the time of writing, he's 27.1 PPG, meaning James would need another 40 games to break Abdul-Jabbar's record, and that might be on February 9 against the Bucks. 

Should he miss more games, then the record would take another month — March 12, when the Lakers take on the New York Knicks.

LeBron James Expected To Play Against The San Antonio Spurs

After missing five games so far this season, LeBron James is expected to return against the San Antonio Spurs. This comes as a massive boost for Los Angeles, who suffered a loss to the Phoenix Suns after their three-game winning streak.

James sustained a left adductor strain against the Los Angeles Clippers, and while scans didn't reveal anything serious, the think-tank ensured the veteran had ample rest before suiting up for action.

Trade moves or not, the Lakers will need more of James if they intend to make the postseason. While Anthony Davis has been consistent, and Russell Westbrook continues to thrive as the Purple and Gold's sixth man, the side will definitely need a healthy James to propel them for the playoffs.

The record will be the last thing on James's mind, as he has maintained that his sole focus is making sure the Lakers go the distance. Being the all-time NBA scorer will be icing on the cake if he and his team's stars see LA through this time.

