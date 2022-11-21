Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game

Credit: Rob Gray/USA Today Sports

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis in 2019, they gave up a large part of their young core to do so. The move paid dividends immediately, with Davis teaming up with LeBron James and taking the team to a championship in 2020. The expectation always was that as James aged and Davis grew into his prime, he would become the man to carry the Lakers and take them to new heights.

Injuries put a stop to that though. In the two seasons after the championship, Davis played less than 50 games and the Lakers consequently struggled. The arrival of Russell Westbrook and the systematic gutting of the championship roster made matters worse and the Lakers started this season looking like one of the worst teams in the league. There were suggestions that AD should be traded.

Davis started this season slowly, and there were revelations that his injury was still bothering him. However, in the last 3 games, everything has changed, even with Lebron James out of the lineup. The old Anthony Davis has appeared once again, and he has averaged 35 points and 17 rebounds in those games. This has seen the Lakers also claim 3 wins and they look like a force to be reckoned with once again.

Fans Think That Anthony Davis Is Finally Making His Mark On The Los Angeles Lakers

Fans of the team and also some others around the league were on the verge of writing AD off as a lost cause. However, he's now showing what made him so special and the praise is coming as hard as the criticism did.

"Of course, the Lakers are his team." "AD is finally taking the reins." "They should have been his years ago." "He needs to lead, this is a good start." "If the Lakers aren't his team, they won't win anything." "Need AD to finally be a leader, he's shown he's still got it." "This year is make or break for AD as a Laker." "Bron been saying it’s AD’s team since 2020." "I would hope so, let the offense run through AD and LeBron be a playmaker like 2020." "If he plays like this when LeBron gets back, then absolutely." "Davis has to keep up and be consistent." "He's got to run the show."

LeBron James will return to the team soon and if Anthony Davis can keep playing like this, it might just be the boost to make the Lakers relevant once more. The team always has high expectations, and after starting miserably, they have no margin for error if they want to be taken seriously this season.

