Lakers News: LeBron James' Return Date Finally Revealed After Missing 5 Straight Games

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to extend their winning streak to four consecutive games as the team is facing the formidable Phoenix Suns tonight. The game hasn't ended yet but the Lakers are doing a great job of staying in the game, taking a 2-point lead into halftime. The team is still without LeBron James in this game, as he heals up from an injury.

Many expected LeBron would come back to face the Phoenix Suns due to the magnitude of the matchup, but he was ruled out. Chris Haynes has confirmed that James is expected to return in the next Lakers' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

"LeBron James has missed his fifth straight game with that groin strain, but I am told that will be the extent because league sources inform me that LeBron will make his return on Friday in San Antonio."

The Lakers have done well without James. The question is, did the team work better around AD as the focal point in LeBron's absence, or can they find a way to keep this harmony going with the full team back?

Will LeBron James Struggle To Defer To Anthony Davis?

This team should've put Anthony Davis in the driving seat years ago, but the injury-prone big man hasn't been healthy for long enough to take that responsibility. He is in that role right now and wouldn't want to give it back.

One thing that people forget is that LeBron has repeatedly asked AD to step up and be the primary offensive option on the team. It was something that LBJ reiterated multiple times this offseason. When LBJ was healthy to start the season, AD didn't show this aggressiveness.

The Lakers have to balance their 2 stars together, as everyone knows they are very complementary. They won a title together with a sensation two-man game that saw AD be the scorer and LeBron be the playmaker. Maybe they need to find that recipe again from Friday onwards.

