LeBron James Gives An Update On His Sprained Ankle Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers looked in great touch over the last few games. The team had a 5-1 record in their last six games, but they took a major step back against the Indiana Pacers.

LeBron James and co. were outplayed by the Pacers, which included a phenomenal game-winner by rookie Andrew Nembhard. Following the defeat, the Lakers were ruthlessly called out by the fanbase for blowing a 17-point lead against the Pacers.

Moreover, the blame for this defeat was put on none other than the 37-year-old LeBron James. After all, any LeBron-led team that led with more than 17 points in the fourth quarter was 403-1 prior to this defeat. But that's not the end of problems for the King and the Purple and Gold.

LeBron James May Have Gotten Injured Again

This season James has already missed a lot of games due to injuries, and during the first quarter against the Pacers, LeBron picked up an ankle sprain.

After this play, LeBron looked visibly in discomfort and stayed on the floor for a while. Although he was initially treated on the bench, he was ultimately subbed out of the game and headed to the locker room. While James returned to the game, the ankle sprain certainly had some impact on his performance. After suffering the defeat, James gave an update on his injury.

LeBron on the state of his ankle after he sprained it in the 1st quarter: "It was better before it happened."

Considering the Los Angeles Lakers have now dropped to a record of 7-12, they need James to stay healthy and at his best for the next couple of months. If he, alongside Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, can lead the Lakers to an acceptable record, then James may get some elongated rest before the playoffs. As of now, James hasn't been ruled out of the next game, but only time will tell the seriousness of his injury.

