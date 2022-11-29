Skip to main content

LeBron James' Teams Were 403-1 When Leading By 17+ Points In The Fourth Quarter Before Their Loss To The Pacers

LeBron James' Teams Were 403-1 When Leading By 17+ Points In The Fourth Quarter Before Their Loss To The Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers seemed well on their way to a 6th win in their last 7 games at the start of the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers. They had gone on an 8-0 run to stretch their lead to 17 points with under 10 minutes remaining and it looked like they were going to coast to victory.

What followed, however, was an epic collapse as the Pacers outscored them 32-14 the rest of the way with Andrew Nembhard drilling a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give them the 116-115 win. It was a stunning collapse from the Lakers and their fans were furious after the game. A lot of the blame fell on the shoulders of LeBron James, who wasn't able to replicate his heroics from the game against the San Antonio Spurs a couple of days back.

LeBron James' Teams Were 403-1 When Leading By 17+ Points In The Fourth Quarter

We normally don't see veteran teams blow this kind of a lead late in games and you especially wouldn't expect this to happen to a team with LeBron on it. Well, it turns out that a collapse like this has only happened once before in his career, as James' teams were 403-1 when they were leading by 17+ points in the fourth quarter prior to this game.

"Per the great @StatsWilliams:

Entering tonight, teams featuring LeBron James were 403-1 when leading by 17+ in the 4th quarter.

Now, they are 403-2."

The only other time this happened was back in April of 2017 when LeBron's Cavaliers shockingly blew a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Atlanta Hawks in a 126-125 loss in overtime. Despite the manner of that defeat that late in the season, James led the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals but it doesn't look like he'll be doing that again here.

This roster just has too many flaws and it needs LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook to all have great games in order to win. The front office, however, feels no sense of urgency to make a trade, which is concerning, as this team won't go too far if they make the playoffs.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James' Teams Were 403-1 When Leading By 17+ Points In The Fourth Quarter Before Their Loss To The Pacers
NBA Media

LeBron James' Teams Were 403-1 When Leading By 17+ Points In The Fourth Quarter Before Their Loss To The Pacers

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis And The Lakers Celebrate With Lucky Fan Who Wins $75,000 On Miracle Halfcourt Shot
NBA Media

Anthony Davis And The Lakers Celebrate With Lucky Fan Who Wins $75,000 On Miracle Halfcourt Shot

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Had A Classic Response When Asked About His Big Night Against The Magic
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Had A Classic Response When Asked About His Big Night Against The Magic

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant’s Dominant Performance
NBA Media

LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant’s Dominant Performance: "Best Player In The World!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Karl-Anthony Towns Forced To Leave The Court After Suffering Dangerous-Looking Injury Scare
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Forced To Leave The Court After Suffering Dangerous-Looking Injury Scare

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Video: Kevin Durant Shows The Ultimate Disrespect, Laughs Right In Defender’s Face
NBA Media

Video: Kevin Durant Shows The Ultimate Disrespect, Laughs Right In Defender’s Face

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox
NBA Media

Domantas Sabonis Gets Real On The Future Of The Kings Amid Red Hot Start

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Reveals What It Would Take For Lakers To Give Up Their First-Round Picks
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals What It Would Take For Lakers To Give Up Their First-Round Picks

By Nico Martinez
Paul Pierce Reveals His 5 Greatest Celtics Players Of All Time
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Reveals His 5 Greatest Celtics Players Of All Time

By Gautam Varier
Mark Cuban Opens Up On Why The Mavericks Have Signed Kemba Walker
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Opens Up On Why The Mavericks Have Signed Kemba Walker

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out The 'Clout Chasers' In Now Deleted Tweet

By Nico Martinez
Austin Rivers Challenges Minnesota Timberwolves Big Men Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA Media

Austin Rivers Challenges Minnesota Timberwolves Big Men Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns

By Divij Kulkarni
Jayson Tatum and Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Legend Kevin McHale Explains Why Ime Udoka Scandal Did Not Slow Down The Celtics This Season

By Nico Martinez