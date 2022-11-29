Skip to main content

LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"

LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to an absolutely pathetic loss to the Indiana Pacers after dominating their opponents for the first 40 minutes of the game. The Pacers erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to steal the win from the Lakers, courtesy of an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.  

Lakers fans were furious with the team for the way they lost to the Pacers, with LeBron James getting a lot of the slander in particular. James had an inefficient 21-point game, taking 22 shots and only converting 8 of them. He went 2-8 in the fourth and has seemingly hurt the Lakers rhythm that led them to go on their 5-1 streak prior to this loss.

It needs to be understood that LeBron played the game hurt after tweaking his ankle earlier in the contest. Still, if he was compromised, the Lakers should've kept him on the bench because he ended up failing to effectively defend or score as the Lakers lost their lead.

How Much Longer Will LeBron James Need To Find His Rhythm? 

This isn't the first time we have seen LeBron James have a slow start to the season. As he has aged, LeBron seems to get better as the season plays out. His groin injury early in the season evidently threw off the rhythm he had built, as he was deadly against the LA Clippers prior to hurting himself in that game.

James was lethal in February last year even though the Lakers couldn't win. If his ankle injury isn't major enough to keep him out for a few more games, LeBron will be looking to hit the form he had last year in February as soon as possible. If he can't, the Lakers might just be doomed because of him and not Russell Westbrook's performances.  

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis And The Lakers Celebrate With Lucky Fan Who Wins $75,000 On Miracle Halfcourt Shot
NBA Media

Anthony Davis And The Lakers Celebrate With Lucky Fan Who Wins $75,000 On Miracle Halfcourt Shot

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Had A Classic Response When Asked About His Big Night Against The Magic
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Had A Classic Response When Asked About His Big Night Against The Magic

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant’s Dominant Performance
NBA Media

LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant’s Dominant Performance: "Best Player In The World!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Karl-Anthony Towns Forced To Leave The Court After Suffering Dangerous-Looking Injury Scare
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Forced To Leave The Court After Suffering Dangerous-Looking Injury Scare

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Video: Kevin Durant Shows The Ultimate Disrespect, Laughs Right In Defender’s Face
NBA Media

Video: Kevin Durant Shows The Ultimate Disrespect, Laughs Right In Defender’s Face

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox
NBA Media

Domantas Sabonis Gets Real On The Future Of The Kings Amid Red Hot Start

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Reveals What It Would Take For Lakers To Give Up Their First-Round Picks
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals What It Would Take For Lakers To Give Up Their First-Round Picks

By Nico Martinez
Paul Pierce Reveals His 5 Greatest Celtics Players Of All Time
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Reveals His 5 Greatest Celtics Players Of All Time

By Gautam Varier
Mark Cuban Opens Up On Why The Mavericks Have Signed Kemba Walker
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Opens Up On Why The Mavericks Have Signed Kemba Walker

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out The 'Clout Chasers' In Now Deleted Tweet

By Nico Martinez
Austin Rivers Challenges Minnesota Timberwolves Big Men Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA Media

Austin Rivers Challenges Minnesota Timberwolves Big Men Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns

By Divij Kulkarni
Jayson Tatum and Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Legend Kevin McHale Explains Why Ime Udoka Scandal Did Not Slow Down The Celtics This Season

By Nico Martinez
Fred VanVleet Claims He Wouldn't Give Up Scottie Barnes In A Trade For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Fred VanVleet Claims He Wouldn't Give Up Scottie Barnes In A Trade For Kevin Durant

By Divij Kulkarni