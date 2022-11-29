Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.

LeBron James had a disappointing performance, as Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook did their best to pull this off. While Russ had some questionable turnovers at the end of the game, his big shots helped the Lakers stay in the lead until the Nembhard game-winner.

Lakers fans are understandably furious at what just transpired, with many blaming LeBron for his inefficient performance.

LeBron had picked up an ankle injury early in the game and hadn't looked the same since checking back in. This was a horrible loss for LA, who could have improved their record to 8-11 to come closer to achieving their play-in hopes.

Should The Lakers Still Consider Trading For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield?

This game will have reinforced the Lakers' position of not trading 2 first-round picks and Westbrook for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Russ had a positive impact on the Lakers and provided more than Turner or Hield did for the Pacers. However, Turner and Hield are 2 players for the price of one and the Lakers could use the depth on the roster.

Russ has been trying his best to stick to the plan and play the way Darvin Ham wants to. It's been rewarding so far and might vindicate the decision the Lakers made by not trading Russ away, especially if the team can improve to enter the playoffs. 

