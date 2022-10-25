Skip to main content

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"

During his storied career and life, LeBron James has lived incredible moments, with some happier than others. The King is often telling stories of the things he had to live through to be where he is right now, especially on UNINTERRUPTED's "The Shop," where he constantly talks about the things from his past and what he wants to achieve in the future. 

LeBron is often seen talking about what he wants to do with the Lakers, what he wants to achieve in the league before he retires and even praising other players, but not every time he tells happy stories. 

At least that's what happened in the most recent edition of the show, where he revealed that he had uninvited people at his wedding, and if it wasn't because somebody got called the wrong way, they could have stayed the whole night at the ceremony. 

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding

While talking to PJ Tucker, Draymond Green, Lisa Leslie and the usual Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter, James recalled when he found out there were wedding crashers at his ceremony. 

"This is how they got sniffed out: I had a celebrity friend walk by and they called him their real name, that none of us call him. I don't wanna say the name--let's say, you walk by and they be like, 'what's up, Paul?' and so you come to me, you're like, 'hey Bron, do you know these ni**as?' I'm like, 'no, why? What's wrong?' He's like, 'these ni**as just called me 'Paul'. Ain't nobody gonna call me 'Paul''. So that's how they got sniffed out. So, my security go over to them and say, 'hey, who y'all with?' And they're like, 'oh, we're with him' [pointing at Maverick Carter] and when they say him, he turned around at the same time and was like, 'hell no! These motherfuckers ain't with me!' And they got put out."

These people could have enjoyed a nice ceremony if they just stayed quiet and enjoyed everything without saying a word, but their mouths were too big and were busted. LeBron tells it now as a fun story, but that could have been really uncomfortable to watch or live. 

The King is now happily married to Savannah James, and they recently celebrated another anniversary, with Savannah trolling LeBron repeatedly. These stories are great to tell, and the way LeBron talks about it makes them a lot funnier. 

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"

By Orlando Silva
The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook
NBA

The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 1997-98 NBA Season
NBA

The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 1997-98 NBA Season

By Nick Mac
The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2010s
NBA

The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2010s

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Wait For 20 Or 25 Games Before Making Any Changes On Their Roster
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Wait For 20 Or 25 Games Before Making Any Changes On Their Roster

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Credit Card Was Declined At Walmart: "The Security Called Me"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Credit Card Was Declined At Walmart: "The Security Called Me"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Shares Hilarious Story Of When He Could Only Fill $9 On Gas After Modifying A $350,000 Silver Ferrari
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shares Hilarious Story Of When He Could Only Fill $9 On Gas After Modifying A $350,000 Silver Ferrari

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant Explains How He Tricked Ben Simmons Into Getting Fouled Out
NBA Media

Ja Morant Explains How He Tricked Ben Simmons Into Getting Fouled Out

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And The Lakers: "This Roster Is Horrible"
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And The Lakers: "This Roster Is Horrible"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
NBA Media

Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
NBA Media

Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Says Ja Morant Will Be The Face Of The NBA
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says Ja Morant Will Be The Face Of The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Knew That Everybody Would Be So Mad When Kevin Durant Joined The Warriors In 2016: "We Went From Like Little Darlings In 2015, To Like Somewhat Hated In 2016, But 2017 Is Just Outright Pure Hate."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Knew That Everybody Would Be So Mad When Kevin Durant Joined The Warriors In 2016: "We Went From Like Little Darlings In 2015, To Like Somewhat Hated In 2016, But 2017 Is Just Outright Pure Hate."

By Aikansh Chaudhary