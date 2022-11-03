Skip to main content

LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"

LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold were ready to return to the top of the league, but during their first five games, they couldn't do much to beat their rivals. 

After a five-game losing streak, the 17-time NBA champions have returned to a decent level and won their last two games, including a thriller against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Now, things appear to be better for the Lakers, but it's still complex, especially with all the trade rumors surrounding them. 

LeBron James is dealing with an unknown illness now, which has set the alarms at Crypto.com Arena. Meanwhile, the rest of the team is in great spirits, including Russell Westbrook, who has been a great 'addition' coming off the bench. 

LeBron James Tells Kyle Kuzma He Misses Him Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season

Many people have talked about the talent the Lakers had and let go because they wanted something different. They got rid of their six best shooters and also traded three players that would have been less expensive than Russell Westbrook alone this season. 

It seems like LeBron is thinking about that too, as he recently sent a big message to Kyle Kuzma, whom he won a championship with in the infamous Orlando bubble. Bron and Kuzma always appeared to be on strange terms, but after the forward was traded to Washington in exchange for Russell Westbrook, things have gotten better between them

Kuz took to Instagram to send a message to people, telling them to appreciate others while they're around and not when they're away.

Appreciate people while they are here 

LeBron reacted to that and replied to Kuzma by telling him they won't while adding that he's missing Kuz. 

Unfortunately they won't my brother! You know how it goes. 🤦🏾‍♂️. Miss you bro!

Of course, this is not a signal that LeBron wants Kuzma back in LA, but it shows that he really appreciates his former teammate. Kuz could be good for this Lakers team, especially on the defensive end of the ball. He's been linked with a trade away from Washington, but nothing is official right now.  

Meanwhile, the Lakers will try to extend their winning streak and make it three when they face the Utah Jazz this Friday. 

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
NBA Media

LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"

By Orlando Silva
JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall
NBA Media

JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall

By Orlando Silva
Steve Kerr On How Hard Klay Thompson Can Be On Himself: “He’s Prone To Beating Himself Up When He’s In A Bad Shooting Stretch.”
NBA Media

Steve Kerr On How Hard Klay Thompson Can Be On Himself: “He’s Prone To Beating Himself Up When He’s In A Bad Shooting Stretch.”

By Orlando Silva
Mikayla Demaiter Wearing Michael Jordan's Space Jam Costume Goes Viral
Entertainment

Mikayla Demaiter Wearing Michael Jordan's Space Jam Costume Goes Viral

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Starts In NBA History (Regular Season And Playoffs Combined)
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Starts In NBA History (Regular Season And Playoffs Combined)

By Nick Mac
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Defends Jordan Poole Amid Carry Violations: “Some Of The Best Ball Handlers In The NBA Carries Often."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Defends Jordan Poole Amid Carry Violations: “Some Of The Best Ball Handlers In The NBA Carries Often."

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Praise James Harden For Foreseeing The Drama Of The Brooklyn Nets: "Harden Looks Like A Genius Now, He Saw It Coming And Left Just In Time."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Praise James Harden For Foreseeing The Drama Of The Brooklyn Nets: "Harden Looks Like A Genius Now, He Saw It Coming And Left Just In Time."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Josh Primo
NBA Media

Former Spurs Psychologist Has Sued The Spurs And Josh Primo After He Exposed Himself 9 Times In Therapy Sessions

By Nico Martinez
18-Year-Old Kobe Bryant’s Fearless Response To Prime Shaquille O'Neal When He Asked For The Ball: "Get It Off The Rebound If I Miss Bro"
NBA Media

18-Year-Old Kobe Bryant’s Fearless Response To Prime Shaquille O'Neal When He Asked For The Ball: "Get It Off The Rebound If I Miss Bro"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joshua Primo's Attorney Shares First Statement Defending The Player: "Primo Is A 19-Year-Old NBA Player Who Has Suffered A Lifetime Of Trauma And Challenges."
NBA Media

Joshua Primo's Attorney Shares First Statement Defending The Player: "Primo Is A 19-Year-Old NBA Player Who Has Suffered A Lifetime Of Trauma And Challenges."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Issues Strong Statement On Kyrie Irving: "I Am Disappointed That He Has Not Offered An Unqualified Apology"
NBA Media

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Issues Strong Statement On Kyrie Irving: "I Am Disappointed That He Has Not Offered An Unqualified Apology"

By Orlando Silva
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green

By Aaron Abhishek
The Heaviest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Heaviest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac