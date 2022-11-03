LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"

Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold were ready to return to the top of the league, but during their first five games, they couldn't do much to beat their rivals.

After a five-game losing streak, the 17-time NBA champions have returned to a decent level and won their last two games, including a thriller against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Now, things appear to be better for the Lakers, but it's still complex, especially with all the trade rumors surrounding them.

LeBron James is dealing with an unknown illness now, which has set the alarms at Crypto.com Arena. Meanwhile, the rest of the team is in great spirits, including Russell Westbrook, who has been a great 'addition' coming off the bench.

LeBron James Tells Kyle Kuzma He Misses Him Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season

Many people have talked about the talent the Lakers had and let go because they wanted something different. They got rid of their six best shooters and also traded three players that would have been less expensive than Russell Westbrook alone this season.

It seems like LeBron is thinking about that too, as he recently sent a big message to Kyle Kuzma, whom he won a championship with in the infamous Orlando bubble. Bron and Kuzma always appeared to be on strange terms, but after the forward was traded to Washington in exchange for Russell Westbrook, things have gotten better between them.

Kuz took to Instagram to send a message to people, telling them to appreciate others while they're around and not when they're away.

Appreciate people while they are here

LeBron reacted to that and replied to Kuzma by telling him they won't while adding that he's missing Kuz.

Unfortunately they won't my brother! You know how it goes. 🤦🏾‍♂️. Miss you bro!

Of course, this is not a signal that LeBron wants Kuzma back in LA, but it shows that he really appreciates his former teammate. Kuz could be good for this Lakers team, especially on the defensive end of the ball. He's been linked with a trade away from Washington, but nothing is official right now.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will try to extend their winning streak and make it three when they face the Utah Jazz this Friday.