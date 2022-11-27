Skip to main content

Michael Jordan Lost To Christian Laettner At Ping Pong, Ordered A Table To His Room, Practiced, And Destroyed Him 3 Days Later

Michael Jordan Lost To Christian Laettner At Ping Pong, Ordered A Table To His Room, Practiced, And Destroyed Him 3 Days Later

Michael Jordan is best known for being the ultimate winner in NBA history. While he struggled in his early years to get to the NBA Finals, once he got there, he never lost. MJ was 6-0, claiming 6 championships, something that he made possible through hard work, elite talent, and an unquenchable thirst to win. 

Michael Jordan's competitive spirit extended to everything he did, it was never just about basketball. He famously liked to gamble because he wanted to win money from those he was playing with. And the story of him forcing Head Coach Chuck Daly to play a golf rematch after losing to him is legendary in its own right. 

When MJ was a part of the Dream Team in 1992, it seems he was at his competitive finest. The Chicago Bulls man was regularly trash-talking legends like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, and he wanted to make his mark on the team. Another story from the time is when he played ping pong against Christian Laettner and lost, leading to a very predictable outcome. 

Michael Jordan Ordered A Ping Pong Table To His Room After Losing To Christian Laettner So He Could Practice And Get His Revenge

The Dream Team was arguably the greatest basketball team ever assembled, and they enjoyed some legendary scrimmages on the court. But they were also having fun off the court. Speaking to Slam Online in a podcast in 2017, famous photographer Nathaniel Butler recounted the story of MJ's duel with Laettner and his reaction to the whole situation. 

"These guys are all competitive. They see a ping pong table, the first thing is make the brackets. First thing. Boom. Boom. Boom. 

"For some reason, Christian Laettner was good at ping pong. So, Laettner and Jordan in the finals. Like, there was some side action going on, we’ll leave it at that. Michael is playing ping pong, sweating, like fourth-quarter-at-the-free-throw-line kind of sweat. For some reason, Laettner beat him. He threw the paddle. He didn’t talk for two days to anyone. 

"Come to find out, he had a ping-pong table delivered up to his room. No one knew about it. and he was practicing for the re-match. They had a re-match two days later, three days later. It was (something like) 21-4. He destroyed him."

The whole story is a quintessential example of just who Michael Jordan has always been as a person. Becoming the GOAT and becoming a millionaire is only possible when someone has this kind of single-minded dedication to winning and being the best. There's no telling just how intense things would have gotten if Laettner had beaten MJ again, but Jordan was never about to let that happen. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Michael Jordan Lost To Christian Laettner At Ping Pong, Ordered A Table To His Room, Practiced, And Destroyed Him 3 Days Later
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Lost To Christian Laettner At Ping Pong, Ordered A Table To His Room, Practiced, And Destroyed Him 3 Days Later

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health
NBA Media

LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health

By Aaron Abhishek
Phil Jackson Revealed Kobe Bryant's Immediate Reaction When He Rejoined The Lakers In 2005
NBA Media

Phil Jackson Revealed Kobe Bryant's Immediate Reaction When He Rejoined The Lakers In 2005

By Aaron Abhishek
ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

LeBron James Says He Was Never Worried About His Shooting Slump

By Lee Tran
tucker superstars
NBA Media

NBA Fans Savagely Troll PJ Tucker When Comparing Him To Superstars: "If You Want None Of That, Look At PJ Tucker"

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball
NBA Media

LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball

By Gautam Varier
Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"
NBA Media

The Dallas Mavericks Have Not Won A Game This Season Without Luka Doncic Scoring 30 Points

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs
NBA Media

LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs

By Gautam Varier
Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers
NBA Media

Dennis Schroder Gets Real On Potentially Taking Over As A Permanent Starter For The Lakers

By Lee Tran
The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_17421269
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether The Lakers Can Keep Playing Well After Team Goes 5-1 In Last 6 Games: "League Is Scared."

By Lee Tran
RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_19510943
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are In Awe Of LeBron James' 39-Point Performance Against Spurs: "Best Player In The World."

By Lee Tran
Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins
NBA Media

Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins

By Gautam Varier
Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position

By Gautam Varier