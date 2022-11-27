NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today Sports

The Chicago Bulls were expected to be a playoff team once again this season, but they aren't looking to be quite at that level just yet. The Bulls have an 8-11 record, although there is some hope for the team after they beat they recently beat the Eastern Conference's two best teams, the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. But their long-term abilities hinge on a key player being able to return.

One of the catalysts of their success last season was their new point guard, Lonzo Ball. Lonzo has turned into an elite three-point shooter and defender, and his skillset was crucial to the Chicago Bulls. However, he picked up a knee injury in January of this year, which was expected to keep him out for a while. However, every update since has made it seem more of a concern.

Billy Donovan spoke earlier in the season about how Lonzo might miss the entirety of this season. Lonzo himself gave an update in the offseason, explaining that he couldn't even run or jump at that point in his rehab process. But for the first time in a while, there might be a bit of a positive update for fans of the Chicago Bulls.

Bulls Insider Sam Smith Says Lonzo Ball Could Be Back After The All-Star Break

The Chicago Bulls have been urged by some to commit to a tank in hopes of getting a shot at Victor Wembanyama. The team has too many good players to fully give up on their season though. And as per Sam Smith in his latest mailbag feature, Lonzo might return sooner than many fear which would give the Bulls a good chance of making some noise once again.

"Christmas miracle? I’d hold off on that. I’ll say to start I have no idea, and based on previous experience I’d have to say no one who says they have an idea has an idea. Because last January’s surgery came with a two-month return to playing. So they don’t know. The general word around the Bulls is he might be able to play in January, maybe by the All-Star break."

Lonzo is being advised not to rush himself back, and considering the severity of the injury, he likely won't as well. But if the Bulls can stay afloat till he returns and gets back to speed, they could suddenly be something of a dark horse heading into the postseason.

