LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"

Lonzo Ball's career got off to quite a rough start with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was the butt of all jokes for his weird shooting motion and it didn't help that he shot a woeful percentage from basically everywhere on the court but the jokes wouldn't last for long.

In what is a testament to his work ethic, Lonzo kept improving every year and by the time he got to the Chicago Bulls, Ball had established himself as a fine starting caliber player in this league. His incredible journey from where he was as a rookie to what he became was so inspirational and it made what's happening to him now even more tragic.

Ball suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee back in January and he was supposed to miss about 2 months of action, but his recovery process turned into a nightmare. Lonzo revealed last month that he couldn't run or jump and that he even had pain when climbing the stairs. It is just a sad situation but his father LaVar Ball gave a promising update on Lonzo recently.

“They finally got in there and they did his stuff right. Some of the debris was caught up with a nerve or something like that in his leg. It wouldn’t allow him to bend it or whatever. He was having much pain but he got all that situated now and like I explained to him, I just came back from seeing my boy to make sure he’s good, stitches is out, 'Hey, don’t let these guys try to convince you to come back in four-to-six weeks.' …Slow down. Do it your way, Zo, and come back healthy as hell."

It is great to know that they finally identified the issue that had been bothering him for so long. We haven't heard anything about Ball being pressured to come back though, as head coach Billy Donovan has even said that he is preparing for Lonzo to miss the entire season.

Considering how this situation has developed, it would be the right thing to give Lonzo as much time as he wants to get back, as the last thing you want in this situation is for those knee issues to pop up again in the future. It would be a shame if he misses a significant portion of this season but if that is what it takes for him to be healthy moving forward, then that is the way to go.

