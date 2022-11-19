Michael Jordan Once Forced Chuck Daly To Play A Golf Rematch After Losing To Him By One Shot

Credit: Fadeaway World

If there's one thing that fans know about Michael Jordan, it's that he was driven by his immense need for competition. MJ was a beast, he wanted to win as much as he could at everything he tried. Will Smith once described his spirit the best when he said that Jordan is so competitive he's racing people even when they're drinking water.

Now, most of his fire would come out on the basketball court, which helped him win 6 championships and the title of GOAT. But MJ would like to compete in other areas of life just as much, it's why he enjoyed gambling as much as he did. And perhaps his favorite avenue for this was the sport of golf.

Charles Barkley shared the story of how Michael Jordan called him at 4 AM to play golf. And others did challenge him from time to time and even got the better of him. However, when that happened, MJ wasn't one to take a defeat graciously, as Dream Team Head Coach Chuck Daly found out in 1992.

Michael Jordan Forced Chuck Daly To Play A Golf Match Against Him After He Lost Their First Game

Michael Jordan took on Chuck Daly on the golf course in the summer of 1992 when he was with the Dream Team. The GOAT lost by a stroke and then annoyed Daly, who had no intention of playing him again, into playing him so he could win (via Bleacher Report).

"One day, his coach Chuck Daly and Jordan were playing a round of golf. It went down to the wire, but eventually, Daly came out on top by one shot. Knowing when to quit when he was ahead, Daly vowed to never play a round against Jordan again. Of course, the competitive Jordan would have none of that. He wouldn’t take his loss in stride and focus on winning in the Olympics.

"The next morning, at the crack of dawn, Jordan rang Daly's room. Getting no response, he went directly to Daly's room and knocked. Then he pounded. He wouldn't go away until he got his rematch. He got it, and he won by a shot. But would you expect anything else?

"Jordan could not accept losing, and while it made him the greatest basketball player ever, it reportedly brought out petulant and disagreeable behavior."

The obsessive need to win is a little scary to think about, but it just goes to show what kind of man Michael Jordan was. If he had it a bit less, he might have been more loved by those around him, but he also might not have become the GOAT. Getting some insight into his psyche is always interesting.

