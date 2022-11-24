Mike Malone Claims That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is An MVP Candidate

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a stellar year thus far with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 31.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 6.0 APG. There's no doubt that he's been one of the breakout stars of the year thus far, and he is definitely a candidate for the Most Improved Player award.

His numbers are obviously fantastic, and it seems as though many people around the league are high on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In fact, recently, Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone claimed that Gilgeous-Alexander will be an MVP candidate this year.

Though his production certainly suggests that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be an MVP candidate in the future, as of right now, it's too early to say that he will be an MVP candidate this year. Generally, MVP candidates come from playoff teams, rather than teams that are closer to the bottom of their conference. Obviously, the Oklahoma City Thunder being bad isn't Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's fault, but team standing is definitely a factor in the MVP race.

An NBA Executive Believes That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is The 2nd Best Player In The League Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo

There is no doubt that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has impressed many around the league. In fact, an NBA executive even claimed that the Thunder guard is the second-best player in the league behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“A executive texted me last night watching the game. He said there’s only one player in the league right now playing definitely playing better then Shai this season, that's Giannis. You can argue other people... but he's in the conversation with guys like Luka, like Tatum, like Jokic, like Embiid."

Though one could see the argument for ranking Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander that highly, it is hard to put him over established players that have made deep playoff runs such as Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. His individual talent is definitely up there with the best, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander simply isn't as proven as other superstars. However, when the team manages to get better and other players to develop, then the Oklahoma City Thunder could become a powerhouse under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership.

Hopefully, we see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander make it to the playoffs at some point in the future. He is definitely one of the best, and underappreciated talents in the league. Gilgeous-Alexander is on the cusp of being a true superstar, and all that is missing from his resume is a deep playoff run with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

