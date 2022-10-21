Skip to main content

NBA Executive Says There's A "Genuine Concern" Within Warriors Organization About A Rift Between Draymond Green And His Teammates

By this point, most people that follow the NBA have heard about the incident where Draymond Green ended up punching Jordan Poole. There's no doubt that this was an unfortunate situation where Draymond Green was clearly in the wrong.

According to an NBA executive, there is "genuine concern" within the Golden State Warriors about a potential rift forming between Draymond Green and the other players on the roster due to Green's actions. Jack Simone of Heavy relayed the news.

According to another West exec who spoke with Deveney, there is some “genuine concern” about a potential rift forming between the players and Green.

“There is genuine concern about it around that organization, on a lot of levels, really,” the executive said. “It is hard to just pack away something like that, even for a team that has had adversity before and has kind of worked through it. But they have a lot of young guys, they have a lot of guys who Draymond has been on before, he can be hard on other players. The worry is how do they deal with that? You can wind up with a split between the young guys and the older guys in that kind of situation and that has done a lot of damage to teams in the past.”

It remains to be seen how the team continues to handle the situation within the locker room. Thus far, the fallout from Draymond Green's punch has not affected the team in the win column, as they managed to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener.

Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Want To Win Championships

When speaking about the incident between him and Draymond Green, Jordan Poole noted that Draymond Green's apology to him was "professional," noting that the primary goal was to "win a championship and keep hanging banners."

"[Draymond Green] apologized and we plan on handling ourselves that way... That's really all I have to say regarding the matter. We're here to win a championship and keep hanging banners."

Obviously, it is clear that both Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are professionals at what they do, and it seems as though both players are willing to move past the incident to try and win a championship with the Golden State Warriors.

There is no doubt that the Warriors have the talent to repeat. They will need both Jordan Poole and Draymond Green to play at a high level for that to happen, and we'll see what ends up happening in the future.

