Mavericks Player Ratings: Cooper Flagg Drops 42 Points In A Breakout Performance Against Jazz

This was the coming-out party for Cooper Flagg, despite the frustrating 133-140 OT loss against the Utah Jazz. Flagg delivered his first true superstar performance of the season, going off for 42 points on 13-27 shooting as he nearly carried his team to a victory without Anthony Davis (or Kyrie Irving) suiting up. Flagg was fantastic offensively, nailing 15-20 from the stripe and playing 42 minutes of non-stop action.

However, the Mavericks could not find enough help for the rookie. P.J. Washington had 25 points and was an excellent sidekick tonight, but the team only shot 9-27 from three and 28-41 from the free-throw line, and that was one of the main reasons for the loss. The Jazz, on the other hand, rode Keyonte George (37 points) and Lauri Markkanen (33 points) to show heart and grit in a major way.

The Mavericks will be frustrated that they did not earn this victory after Flagg’s dominant performance, but we will nonetheless go through the player ratings. Spoiler alert: Cooper Flagg will earn arguably his highest grade of the season.

Cooper Flagg: A+

Game Stats: 42 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 13-27 FG, 1-4 3PT, 15-20 FT, 42 MIN

This was the night Cooper Flagg started looking like the guy. He went for a career-high 42 points and carried Dallas offensively for long stretches, bailing them out possession after possession with tough finishes and fearless drives. Utah knew where the ball was going, loaded the paint anyway, and Flagg kept coming. He got to the free-throw line 20 times simply by refusing to back down.

What stood out just as much as the scoring was how comfortable he looked making decisions. He found teammates for six assists despite constant attention and didn’t shy away when the defense collapsed. The efficiency wasn’t spotless, but the confidence never wavered.

Flagg’s night wasn’t limited to offense, either. He rebounded, protected the rim with two blocks, and stayed engaged defensively for all 42 minutes in a fast, physical game. This wasn’t empty scoring on a losing night – it felt like a real step forward and a glimpse of what Dallas is building around.

P.J. Washington: A-

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 13 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 10-20 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-7 FT, 39 MIN

P.J. Washington scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Cooper Flagg’s sidekick, shooting 50% from the field and 50% from deep in 39 minutes. In a game where Flagg led the way, Washington stepped into his role perfectly and posted excellent two-way numbers. The only reason Washington doesn’t get a higher score is that the Mavs lost, and Washington couldn’t make a major difference down the stretch. Still, an A- grade is fair for Washington, considering how effective he was when he stepped up into a bigger role.

Naji Marshall: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 7-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 36 MIN

Marshall brought energy and efficiency. He scored 15 points on just 12 shots, picking his spots and making the most of closeouts and transition chances. Defensively, he gave Utah problems on the wing and played with the kind of physical edge Dallas needed early. He wasn’t asked to create much, and that worked in his favor. Marshall stayed within himself, complemented Flagg’s big night, and didn’t give the offense anything it had to recover from.

Ryan Nembhard: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 38 MIN

Nembhard handled the offense with poise. He handed out 11 assists, kept the ball moving, and generally made sure Dallas stayed organized in a game that could have gotten loose. He also stepped into open looks confidently, knocking down a couple of threes when Utah sagged off. There were a few rough moments, four turnovers, and some defensive issues against Utah’s guards, but his playmaking outweighed the mistakes. He was steady in a game that needed it.

Dwight Powell: B-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 3-6 FT, 24 MIN

Powell gave Dallas solid minutes off the bench, especially on the boards. He was active around the rim, grabbed nine rebounds, and helped create second chances with his effort. His energy showed up in stretches where Dallas needed a lift. Missed free throws and limited offense kept his impact from being bigger, but he did enough in his role. It was a straightforward, workmanlike night.

Max Christie: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT, 28 MIN

Christie found ways to contribute without forcing the issue. He rebounded well for a guard, moved the ball, and attacked the rim when lanes opened up. Going 4-for-4 at the line helped Dallas in a game where every point mattered. Defensively, he held his ground and added a block. Nothing spectacular, but a clean performance that fit the flow of the game.

Moussa Cisse: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-4 FT, 13 MIN

Cissé made the most of his limited run. He rebounded, protected the rim, and finished efficiently around the basket. His block brought some energy to the second unit, and his presence gave Dallas size when it needed it. The free throws and offensive polish are still coming along, but the effort was there. In short bursts, he delivered.

Caleb Martin: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT, 28 MIN

Martin filled gaps off the bench. He scored, rebounded, moved the ball, and defended multiple positions with good effort. His ability to get to the line helped keep the offense afloat during quieter stretches. The outside shot didn’t fall, but his impact went beyond that. He made winning-type plays that don’t always show up cleanly in the box score.

Daniel Gafford: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 13 MIN

Gafford’s night never really got going. He made his lone shot and added a block and a steal, but foul trouble and matchup issues kept him from finding a rhythm. Utah’s spacing made it tough for Dallas to stick with him for long. The effort was there, but this wasn’t a game that suited his strengths.

Jaden Hardy: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 11 MIN

Hardy couldn’t find his shooting rhythm in limited minutes. He tried to create offense, but forced a couple of plays and turned the ball over twice, which shortened his run. Dallas needed a spark, and it never came from Hardy.

Brandon Williams: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 11 MIN

Brandon Williams only played 11 minutes and did not contribute much other than scoring a bucket and grabbing two boards. Considering he played so few minutes, he gets a standard C grade.