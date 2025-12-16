Nuggets Player Ratings: Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray Once Again Prove To Be Too Much For Rockets

In a game that tightened with every trip down the floor, Denver leaned into what has defined its rise in the West: trust Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray when it matters most.

The superstar Serbian was fantastic in every sense of the word, posting a triple-double (his 12th of the season) and coming up with one big play after another. The same goes for Jamal Murray, who always seems to leave his best games for the biggest moments. In the end, the Nuggets defeated the Rockets in a thrilling overtime matchup that felt like it was in June already.

Regulation alone featured four ties and four lead changes in the final 1:40. Murray’s calm free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining forced overtime, and once there, Denver did just enough to survive. Murray scored six of the Nuggets’ 11 overtime points, including pressure-packed free throws late, as Denver held off one final Rockets push to secure its fifth straight win – and its first home victory since Nov. 8.

When the game slowed, tightened, and demanded execution, Denver’s stars delivered yet again.

Nikola Jokic: A+

Game Stats: 39 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 13-27 FG, 5-9 3PT, 8-11 FT, 42 MIN

Jokic had one of those games where you don’t fully appreciate it until the final buzzer — and then you look up and shake your head. He scored in every way imaginable, backing defenders down inside, stepping into open threes without hesitation, and picking Houston apart when the help came.

Late in the game, when the Rockets started throwing extra bodies at him and trying to rush decisions, Jokic never sped up. He controlled the tempo, cleaned the glass, and kept finding the right pass. The triple-double will get the headlines, but this was really about control. Denver needed calm. Jokic provided it.

Jamal Murray: A+

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 9-17 FG, 3-5 3PT, 14-15 FT, 43 MIN

Murray was in attack mode all night. He kept getting downhill, drew contact, and lived at the free-throw line, where he missed just once. When Denver’s offense stalled, Murray was the guy willing to take the shot and absorb the pressure.

Overtime was his moment. He scored more than half of Denver’s points in the extra period and never looked rattled, especially at the line. The free throw to force overtime, the makes late – all of it felt familiar. This is still one of the league’s best closers when the game tightens.

Cameron Johnson: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 5-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 43 MIN

Johnson gave Denver exactly what it needed from him. He spaced the floor, knocked down open looks, and didn’t try to force anything when Jokic and Murray had the offense humming. He was steady defensively and didn’t make costly mistakes, which matters in a game this close. He won’t grab attention, but his minutes were clean and productive – the kind coaches trust in tight games.

Spencer Jones: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 4-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, 41 MIN

Jones showed up on the defensive end. Three blocks, two steals, and constant activity on the wing helped disrupt Houston’s flow. He also hit a big three in overtime that briefly swung momentum back to Denver’s way. Offensively, he stayed in his lane. He took open shots, moved the ball, and didn’t overextend himself. Given the minutes and the workload, this was a solid night.

Jonas Valanciunas: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-5 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 14 MIN

Valanciunas gave Denver useful minutes when Jokic was off the floor. He finished efficiently around the rim and used his size to handle physical matchups inside. Defensively, quickness is still an issue, but his scoring and rebounding helped stabilize those stretches. He did his job.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 4-10 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-3 FT, 40 MIN

Hardaway’s shot came and went, but his confidence never did. He kept firing, hit a couple of timely buckets, and forced Houston to stay honest defensively. He also made an impact on the other end, coming up with two steals that led to transition chances. The efficiency wasn’t perfect, but his aggression mattered.

Bruce Brown: B-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 27 MIN

Brown barely scored, and it didn’t matter. He rebounded, moved the ball, and caused problems defensively all night. Nine boards, four assists, and three steals tell the story. He guarded multiple positions and did the little things that don’t always show up in highlights. It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective.

Peyton Watson: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 6 MIN

Watson didn’t see much floor time, but he brought energy while he was out there. He knocked down a three and stayed active defensively before Denver shortened the rotation. Not enough minutes to make a real dent, but he didn’t hurt them.