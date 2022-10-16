Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."

There is no doubt that Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice has become a huge topic of discussion on social media. Many people sided with Jordan Poole, as they found it unacceptable that his teammate ended up hitting him straight in the face.

Recently, Jordan Poole broke his silence on the incident when speaking to the media. He noted that the goal was to "win a championship," and it's clear that he is ready to move on past this incident.

"[Draymond Green] apologized and we plan on handling ourselves that way... That's really all I have to say regarding the matter. We're here to win a championship and keep hanging banners."

It remains to be seen how the Golden State Warriors will perform on the court after this situation, but if things are good between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, then it is easy to see them being a top-tier team in the Western Conference. After all, they did win the 2022 NBA championship and have retained the majority of players that helped them achieve that goal. It definitely looks as though Jordan Poole is only focused on winning a championship himself.

Draymond Green Is Treating The Situation Similarly To Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole's comments about the situation echoed what Draymond Green previously stated. Green stated that both he and Poole are professionals, and added that they have "a job to do."

“As far as us moving forward, Jordan is a professional and I’m a professional. We have a job to do… we’re going to do just that.”



When asked if he and Poole would be able to get back to how their relationship was before, Green said, “I’m not sure. But I don’t think there’s much relevancy there, frankly… we both know how to play basketball, and that’s the most important thing.”

Hopefully, we do not see another altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green in the future, and it seems as though the two are treating the situation similarly and maintaining that they're both professionals who perform no matter what. There is no doubt that both players are ready to do their jobs and attempt to win another championship with the Golden State Warriors.

Both Jordan Poole and Draymond Green will be key to the Warriors winning a championship this season. Both players look set to have solid seasons, and we'll see how well the Golden State Warriors do with the two playing their best basketball.