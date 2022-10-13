Skip to main content

Draymond Green Gets Real On His Relationship With Jordan Poole: "We Have A Job To Do And We’re Going To Do Just That.”

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green

With the 2022 NBA Finals still fresh in the minds of players, fans, and experts, the Golden State Warriors should be celebrating their accomplishments ahead of the new season.

Instead, they are playing damage control in the aftermath of an altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green.

After Dray got caught punching his teammate during practice, he was forced to take some time away from the team as the Warriors tried to figure out how to resolve the situation.

Draymond Green Makes A Statement On His Relationship With Jordan Poole

With Green set to rejoin the team soon, he was asked about his current standing with Poole. One has to imagine Draymond has surely reached out to apologize personally by now, but he didn't seem entirely optimistic about his current dynamic with him.

“As far as us moving forward, Jordan is a professional and I’m a professional. We have a job to do… we’re going to do just that.”

When asked if he and Poole would be able to get back to how their relationship was before, Green said, “I’m not sure. But I don’t think there’s much relevancy there, frankly… we both know how to play basketball, and that’s the most important thing.”

For Warriors fans, this is hardly good news. Jordan Poole may not have the resume or experience that Draymond does, but his age and skillset make him a no less important piece than no. 23.

After being literally knocked out by Draymond, it's hard to imagine how Poole ever thinks of the guy the same again. He was embarrassed, humiliated, and attacked in one blow, and nothing will change that now.

Hopefully, both players will reconcile before it's too late, and the Warriors can go back to the state they were in before all of this went down.

